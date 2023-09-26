Sen. Cory Booker calls for Sen. Bob Menendez’s resignation

Sen. Cory Booker is calling on Sen. Bob Menendez to resign in the wake of a federal bribery indictment against him, marking a dramatic break in what had been a close relationship between the two New Jersey Democrats.

Booker shifted from his silence regarding the Jersey Shore senator’s indictment last week in a new statement released Tuesday. Until now, he was one of two notable New Jersey Democrats who had not called on Menendez to step down, the other being Menendez’s son, Rep. Rob Menendez (D., N.J.) who has voiced his “unwavering confidence” in his father.

“Stepping down is not an admission of guilt but an acknowledgment that holding public office often demands tremendous sacrifices at great personal cost,” Booker said. “Senator Menendez has made these sacrifices in the past to serve. And in this case he must do so again. I believe stepping down is best for those sen. Menendez has spent his life serving.”

In the aftermath of the bribery indictment against Menendez, most senators had stayed quiet.

The Democrats hold a razor-thin majority in the Senate as it is, which ups the importance of what happens to Menendez’s seat in what has traditionally been a reliably blue state. And Senators have historically been cautious to call out fellow members in similar cases.

Booker, was the most closely watched as Mendez’s counterpart. He has had a close relationship with Menendez and said in the past he considers the senior senator a mentor.

“I’ve found the allegations hard to reconcile with the person I know,” he said.

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman led the growing number of calls for Menendez’s resignation — and criticized other senators for their silence on the matter. Since then, five other Democratic senators joined the choir, including Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey on Tuesday morning.

“Public service is a sacred trust. The specific allegations set forth in the federal indictment indicate to me that Senator Menendez violated that trust repeatedly,” Casey said. “While he is entitled to the presumption of innocence, serving in public office is a privilege that demands a higher standard of conduct. Senator Menendez should resign.”

Others who called for the senator’s resignation include Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Montana Sen. Jon Tester. Menendez defied a growing number of calls for him to step down at a news conference Monday.

Booker — the seventh senator to call for Menendez’ resignation — said the indictment contained “shocking allegations of corruption and specific, disturbing details of wrongdoing.”

Back in 2018, Booker appeared as a character witness in Menendez’ corruption trial, which ended in a mistrial.

He said on the stand then: “It’s almost an understatement to say he was just a partner,” crediting Menendez with showing him the ropes in the chamber.