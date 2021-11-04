Republican Edward Durr may have toppled the longest-serving Senate president in New Jersey history. But the South Jersey nonunion truck driver who campaigned on a shoestring budget isn’t taking much credit for the win.

“I’m absolutely nobody. I’m just a simple guy. It was the people, it was a repudiation of the policies that have been forced down their throats,” Durr told reporters in Gloucester County on Thursday, shortly after the Associated Press projected he’d defeated Democratic Sen. Steve Sweeney.

Durr is no fan of Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s pandemic policies.

“It’s people told they can’t have a job. They can’t go to church. They can’t go to school. You can’t go shopping. They can’t go and eat dinner,” Durr, 58, said, offering his assessment of why voters rallied to him.

“You cannot continue to tell people they cannot do things when we live in the freest country in the world. And you think you’re just gonna sit on your hands and do nothing. Gov. Murphy kept telling you, ‘no, no, no.’ And Senator Sweeney sat there and all right, whatever.

“So the people said, ‘no, you’re not doing your job,’” he said. “‘Take a seat, we’ll find somebody else who do the job.’”

Durr’s victory came as Republican Jack Ciattarelli fell just short of defeating Murphy in a state Joe Biden won by 16 points last year. Donald Trump twice carried Sweeney’s Third Legislative District, which spans parts of Gloucester, Cumberland, and Salem Counties.

» READ MORE: Powerful South Jersey Sen. Steve Sweeney loses to a little-known Republican: ‘Stunning to see’

Sweeney and his Assembly running mates had spent more than $1 million as of late October, records show. Durr, of Logan Township, said he spent less than $10,000.

In a statement Thursday, Sweeney stopped short of conceding.

“The results from Tuesday’s election continue to come in, for instance there were 12,000 ballots recently found in one county,” he said. “While I am currently trailing in the race, we want to make sure every vote is counted. Our voters deserve that, and we will wait for the final results.”

Sweeney, 62, was elected to the Senate in 2002 and served as the chamber’s president since 2010. In that role, he has helped guide policy-making on everything from economic development in South Jersey to annual budgets to the appointment of scores of judges and executive-branch officials.

“Countywide, it was a red wave,” said Jacci Vigilante, chair of the Gloucester County GOP. “Voters did not want to elect career politicians. They recognized those politicians had done nothing while in office to make Gloucester County residents’ lives any better.”

Durr’s campaign, she said, “was truly a grassroots organization,” built on door knocking and speaking to residents in person.

“It was true old fashioned, get out the vote for Ed, because he didn’t raise a lot of money,” she said.

Linda DuBois, chairwoman of the Salem County GOP, said she didn’t think the election was a rejection of Sweeney personally.

“I think it’s just the tide,” she said. “I really believe people wanted to see Republicans back in charge.”

“Those of us that know him do appreciate what he has done for us,” DuBois said of Sweeney. “That’s never been a question. But I think the whole mentality was voters wanted to put Republicans in, period. It could have been anybody.”

President Joe Biden’s campaigning with Murphy didn’t help Sweeney’s cause, she said. “It made Salem County unhappy. The only way to fix that was to vote Republican.”

She said the governor’s handling of the pandemic — and mask mandate in schools in particular — was deeply unpopular.