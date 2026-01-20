Mikie Sherrill to sworn in as New Jersey governor today. She’ll be the second woman to lead the state.

Mikie Sherrill will be sworn in as New Jersey governor at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark on Tuesday.

She will be the second woman to govern the state, and the first from the Democratic Party. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Sherrill is breaking the tradition of being inaugurated in the state’s capital city of Trenton and instead opting to be sworn in in her home county of Essex in northern New Jersey. Sherrill, who lives in Montclair, was elected to Congress in 2018 and stepped down in November after winning the election.

Sherrill promised during her campaign that she won’t conduct business as usual, and she’s expected to sign an executive order during her first moments in office to declare a state of emergency in New Jersey over utility costs.

She is expected to head to Trenton to sign more executive orders before going back north for an inaugural ball Tuesday evening at the American Dream in East Rutherford.

Sherrill will succeed Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat who served two terms. Murphy has until noon to sign any remaining bills on his desk.

Sherrill defied expectations on both sides of the aisle by winning what was viewed as a competitive race by 13 points. She similarly won a crowded primary by more than 100,000 votes in June.

Sherrill’s campaign rested on two main promises: that she will make New Jersey more affordable and that she will stand up to President Donald Trump. She also touted her biography as a former Navy helicopter pilot, federal prosecutor, and mother of four.

She turned 54 on Monday.

Christine Todd Whitman, the first woman to be governor of New Jersey and a Republican at the time, took her oath of office for her second term at the same Newark venue in 1998 while the war memorial in Trenton, the traditional site, was undergoing renovations. Whitman, who has since left the Republican party, endorsed Sherrill’s candidacy.

Sherrill’s campaign repeatedly held events in Newark leading up to her election with the support of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, a progressive who came in second place in the Democratic primary.

Sherrill’s decision to be inaugurated up north was celebrated by Newark officials, but Trenton Councilmember Jennifer Williams, a Republican, argued in an op-ed that it was an insult to Trenton.

Sherrill visited Camden on Monday to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day and announced that she will divert resources to the city to honor the Civil Rights leader, promising not to forget South Jersey in favor of the northern part of the state.