And in the 3rd District, former construction executive David Richter and former Burlington County freeholder Kate Gibbs were running for the GOP nomination to take on freshman Democratic Rep. Andy Kim. Richter lent his campaign $600,000 and has spent most of it, while Gibbs’ campaign spent about $200,000 and was backed by an outside group that spent $225,000 on anti-Richter ads, according to Federal Election Commission records. Richter had previously planned to challenge Van Drew, but switched districts after Trump allies largely cleared the GOP primary field for the Democrat-turned Republican.