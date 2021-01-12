Republicans see the political upshot of Murphy’s pandemic response differently. The virus has killed almost 18,000 New Jerseyans, and the death rate in nursing homes last year was among the highest in the country. Murphy kept restrictions on gyms and restaurants in place longer than most states, angering some in the small business community. New Jersey’s unemployment rate recently topped 10%, with Atlantic City suffering the worst job loss in the nation. And the 2020 elections showed that the electoral politics of the pandemic can be complicated.