It’s primary election day in New Jersey

On the same day Chris Christie is set to launch his 2024 presidential campaign, it’s election day back home for the former New Jersey governor.

Polls in New Jersey are open until 8 p.m. for the state’s primaries, which will decide the Democratic and Republican nominations in the Legislature’s 40 districts.

Thanks to redistricting, 27 sitting lawmakers are on the move, because of retirement or the desire to jump from the Assembly to the state Senate. But most of the races remain uncontested.

One of the few contested primaries is in the 3rd Legislative District in South Jersey, where incumbent Republican Sen. Ed Durr — a truck driver who upset former state Senate President Steve Sweeney in 2021 — is being challenged by GOP Assemblywoman Beth Sawyer.

In northern New Jersey, incumbent Democratic senators Dick Codey and Nia Gill are facing off in the 27th Legislative District. Redistricting left Gill’s hometown of Montclair inside the district currently held by Codey, who is being backed by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

Voters won’t get to weigh in on governor until 2025, when Murphy’s second term ends. So far, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop is the only candidate to announce a campaign for the Democratic nomination in what will almost certainly be a crowded primary field.

Democrats hold a 25-15 majority in the state Senate and a 46-34 majority in the Assembly.