N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy will tap his former chief of staff to replace Sen. Bob Menendez, reports say

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will appoint his former top adviser, George Helmy, to be the next U.S. senator from the state, according to reports from CNN and other outlets.

Helmy will replace longtime Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, who is resigning later this month following a federal bribery conviction. Helmy will serve the remainder of Menendez’s term through January.

Menendez announced in July that he’d step down after a cascade of his colleagues in the Democratic-controlled Senate called on him to resign and initiated a review process that could have led to his expulsion. That came just days after the senator was convicted of acting as a foreign agent and of selling the powers of his office in exchange for gifts such as cash, gold bars, and a Mercedes.

Following the conviction, Menendez maintained his innocence and said he will appeal.

Helmy, currently an executive vice president at RWJBarnabas Health, was Murphys chief of staff from 2019 to 2023, overseeing the state’s responsive to the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to working for Murphy, Helmy worked for two Democratic senators from New Jersey — he was a staffer under both U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and the late U.S. Sen. Frank Lautenberg.

He will act as a caretaker for the seat until a replacement is chosen in the November general election, and that person will take over the seat in January. U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, a three-term Democrat who represents parts of South Jersey, will face Republican Curtis Bashaw, a developer from Cape May County.

Menendez also filed paperwork to run as an independent. Polls show he is unlikely to win, but some Democrats worry his presence on the ballot could make the race between Kim and Bashaw unexpectedly tight.

Murphy reportedly considered a handful of Democrats to fill the vacancy. Some suggested Murphy should tap Kim and give the Democrat the benefit of running as an incumbent in November. Kim is currently a member of the U.S. House, where Republicans hold a narrow majority.

Some party insiders also suggested Murphy’s wife, Tammy Murphy, could fill the role — she ran for the seat in the Democratic primary but dropped out. However, Tammy Murphy released a statement shortly after Menendez’s resignation saying she would not consider an appointment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.