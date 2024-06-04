Curtis Bashaw wins Republican primary for Senate and will face off against Andy Kim in November

Cape May County hotelier and developer Curtis Bashaw won the Republican New Jersey primary Wednesday for U.S. Senate.

Bashaw campaigned by criticizing Democrats over inflation and border security, and, notably, held out on endorsing former President Donald J. Trump until several months into his campaign. He greeted supporters at his election night party at Congress Hall in Cape May shortly after 9 p.m., when the Associated Press declared him the winner, but had not yet delivered a victory speech as of 10 p.m.

Still, Bashaw stopped short of a full embrace of the former president, unlike his Trump-endorsed primary competitor, Mendham Borough Mayor Christine Serrano Glassner. He instead capitalized on strong establishment support at the county level.

Bashaw’s win was a victory for the more moderate wing of his party, even as the GOP continues to boost MAGA-supporting candidates nationwide.

Bashaw won by a substantial margin over Serrano Glassner Tuesday and will face off in the November general election against Democratic Congressman Andy Kim, who won his party’s nomination. Incumbent Sen. Bob Menendez, who is on trial in New York on corruption charges, said Monday that he planned to run as an independent in the general election.

State Sen. Michael Testa, (R, Cumberland), who is Bashaw’s campaign chair, said that could work to Bashaw’s advantage.

“I think he could be a real wrench in the Democrat machine,” Testa said.

Bashaw, a political newcomer, entered the primary race in January.

His notable achievements include the renovation of Cape May’s historic Congress Hall Hotel, and he leaned heavily into his reputation as an entrepreneur and a political outsider throughout his campaign.

“Whatever the Biden administration wants to say about the macroeconomic indicators, it’s not being felt around kitchen tables or in the storage rooms of our small businesses,” Bashaw told The Inquirer in May. “There’s a pressure point on inflation that’s demoralizing people.”

While his opponent, Serrano Glassner, attracted Trump’s seal of approval and a favorable reputation with his fiercest supporters, Bashaw garnered crucial support by appealing to county GOP officials.

Bashaw entered Tuesday’s election endorsed by 13 of New Jersey’s 21 county parties, compared to the six that backed Serrano Glassner.

New Jersey’s “county line,” a unique electoral system which offers county-backed candidates a premier space on the primary ballot, likely aided Bashaw’s victory.

While Democrats eschewed the county line system this year after Kim successfully challenged it in court, Republicans kept the system in place.

Testa said he did not view the outcome as any referendum on Trump.

The Glassner campaign, he said, “failed at painting Bashaw as anti-Trump,” he said. He said Bashaw supports Trump and his policies.