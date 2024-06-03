New Jersey’s embattled Sen. Bob Menendez is planning to run as an independent

Sen. Bob Menendez is still fighting.

The embattled New Jersey senator intends to file paperwork to run a longshot campaign as an independent in the November Senate race, a source with knowledge of the plans told The Inquirer.

The filing would come a day before the state’s primary election, and as Menendez remains on trial in Manhattan on federal fraud and bribery charges.

Filing signatures opens the door to a run, but Menendez has until mid-August to withdraw from the November ballot. The criminal trial, which could send Menendez to jail for years if he is convicted, is expected to continue through the end of June.

Even if Menendez is acquitted, the chances he remains in the Senate are slim, given low approval ratings, calls from most of his colleagues in the Senate to resign, and years of scandal that have surrounded him. Menendez, a three-term incumbent, is a Democrat but opted not to enter the Democratic primary this year as he faced trial.

“He’s a very proud man and it may be that withdrawal would be interpreted as fleeing from the fight,” Senate historian and former Senate staffer Ross Baker said. “On the other hand his chances are not very auspicious and there’s another argument to be made that rather than suffer electoral humiliation, he just won’t run.”

U.S. Rep. Andy Kim is expected to win the Democratic primary Tuesday against two lesser-known Democratic candidates. The race began as a heated battle between Kim and the state’s first lady Tammy Murphy, who withdrew in March. Curtis Bashaw and Christine Serrano-Glassner are vying for the GOP Senate nomination in New Jersey, which has not elected a Republican to the Senate since 1954.

