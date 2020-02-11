New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday dismissed a new Trump administration lawsuit against his state as nothing more than the president vilifying immigrants for political gain as he seeks reelection.
Murphy spoke the day the Trump administration sued New Jersey in federal court. The lawsuit challenges state-imposed limits on cooperation between state and local law enforcement agencies and federal immigration authorities.
“This lawsuit represents the Trump Administration’s latest attempt to vilify our immigrant communities for the sake of election year politics," Murphy said in a statement. "New Jersey is a safer state when all residents feel comfortable coming forward to law enforcement, including crime victims and witnesses. Fearmongering for the purposes of an election only further complicates the work of law enforcement and jeopardizes public safety. We will continue to provide a welcoming and inclusive home for our immigrant communities.”
The lawsuit is part of a broad and intense effort by Trump administration officials to stop immigration by undocumented foreign nationals — and to compel cities and localities around the country to help them do it. That tension plays out in big, public lawsuits and in day-to-day interactions between agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE, and local officials who contend that immigration enforcement is strictly a federal duty.
The suit “seeks to restore the balance of power between the federal and state governments,” Craig Carpenito, the U.S. attorney in New Jersey, said in a statement on the complaint, which was filed in federal court in Newark.
But speaking at at Maple Shade High School, where he announced a new statewide mental-health initiative to help students, Murphy promised to vigorously defend against the lawsuit, saying the facts favor the state. Communities are safer when all people feel safe in coming forward to report crimes, he said.
“This is cold-bloodedly about the safety and security of all nine million people who call this great state their home," Murphy said.
In 2018, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal issued a sweeping directive that included two restrictions the Justice Department now wants a federal judge to rule as invalid. The “Immigrant Trust Directive” prohibits state officials from sharing information with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE, related to immigration status and release dates of people in their custody. The directive also requires law enforcement to promptly notify a detained individual if ICE has filed an “immigration detainer request” for that individual.
Those detainers have been highly controversial. ICE officials say they are valid, legally binding orders. But cities including Philadelphia say the detainers are merely administrative, and that ICE needs to get a signed, judicial warrant if it wants local jurisdictions to hold and turnover detainees.
ACLU-NJ Legal Director Jeanne LoCicero called the lawsuit “another attempt by the Trump administration to intimidate immigrants” by eliminating “a critical tool for public safety and civil rights.”
The ACLU pledged its support to defend the initiative in court.
“Our state has an important responsibility to keep communities safe,” LoCicero said, “and immigrants and their loved ones need to know that they will not be targeted for deportation just for reporting a crime or serving as a witness.“
And Johanna Calle, director of New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice, said the lawsuit is "filled with egregious falsehoods. The directive to New Jersey law enforcement is clear and straightforward. It simply directs local police departments to use their already limited resources for protecting their local jurisdictions.”
ICE “continues to separate families, violates civil rights, and perpetuates violence in our communities,” Calle said. “When local and state law enforcement officers work with ICE, they are put at risk of violating the constitution.”