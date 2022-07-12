A former Philadelphia district attorney and the current U.S. attorney for the Pittsburgh region are among five Pennsylvanians President Joe Biden nominated for federal court positions Tuesday.

The nominations include choices who, if confirmed, would be the first Asian American judge to sit on the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, and, for the District Court for Eastern Pennsylvania, the first Asian American and second Latina judges.

Kelley B. Hodge, who served as the interim Philadelphia district attorney from 2017 to 2018, was nominated for the District Court for Eastern Pennsylvania. Hodge, who replaced D.A. Seth Williams after his corruption conviction, is now a partner at Fox Rothschild in Philadelphia.

For the 3rd Circuit, Biden nominated Cindy K. Chung, the U.S. attorney in Western Pennsylvania since last year. The court handles cases from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and the Virgin Islands.

“These choices also continue to fulfill the President’s promise to ensure that the nation’s courts reflect the diversity that is one of our greatest assets as a country — both in terms of personal and professional backgrounds,” said an announcement from the White House.

Biden’s first pick for the 3rd Circuit, Arianna Freeman, is awaiting Senate confirmation after her nomination to become the first woman of color to join that bench. Her nomination advanced out of the Senate Judiciary Committee in late June.

Three others nominated for the Eastern Pennsylvania district court are:

John Frank Murphy, a partner at Baker & Hostetler in Philadelphia, where has worked since 2007. He has been an adjunct professor at Rutgers Law School since 2014.

Judge Mia Perez, a Court of Common Pleas judge for Philadelphia since 2016. She was previously in private practice at her own firm, Perez Law, from 2011 to 2016.

Judge Kai Scott, a Court of Common Pleas judge in Philadelphia since 2015. She was previously the Trial Unit chief for the Federal Community Defender Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania from 2010 to 2015.