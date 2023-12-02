Bob Casey and Dave McCormick preview nice-guy Senate race at Pa. Society event in New York

NEW YORK — Welcome to the nice guy Senate race.

Sen. Bob Casey (D., Pa) and Republican Dave McCormick both took turns addressing a politically mixed audience of Pennsylvania movers and shakers Saturday, in an unofficial kick off to the 2024 campaign season.

Divisions between the parties are stark. The political stakes of the election are sky high.

But Bob and Dave were perfectly polite.

Their remarks, given about an hour apart at the Pennsylvania Manufacturers Association luncheon at the Metropolitan Club in Manhattan, previewed what both men have indicated will be a hotly contested but cordial contest.

Reporters weren’t permitted inside the event while the candidates were speaking, but excerpts were provided to The Inquirer.

“[Senator Casey] and I have very different visions about the future of America and the kind of leadership that is required to ensure that America is exceptional,” McCormick said in his remarks. “But that doesn’t mean it needs to be mean-spirited, there doesn’t need to be vitriol, there doesn’t need to be personal attacks… while I am going to make my case that we need a new senator in Washington on behalf of Pennsylvania, I’m going to that with graciousness, respect, and civility.”

McCormick also paid homage to Casey’s parents. He recalled his first trip to Pennsylvania Society as a kid when his father, James McCormick, was chancellor for the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. Back then, Bob Casey Sr. was governor and technically his dad’s boss.

Casey didn’t reference McCormick in his remarks, but didn’t attack him either. In an interview after the event, he said he appreciated McCormick mentioning his parents.

“It’s particularly poignant this year since my mother just passed away in August,” Casey said. “It was kind of him to do that.”

The niceties, at the historic venue draped in ornate Christmas decorations and twinkling lights, weren’t a surprise at the bipartisan affair held on neutral turf around the holidays. But they also seemed to preview the showdown to come. Casey and McCormick are in for a brutal battle ahead but the attacks will likely come from outside groups or super PACs supporting them, not the candidates themselves.

McCormick has cleared the field with the backing of the state Republican Party. Casey is hoping to fend off the challenge and win a fourth term. The race could determine which party controls the Senate.

It’s a marked shift from last year’s open Senate race between GOP nominee Mehmet Oz and now-Sen. John Fetterman, two big personalities whose campaigns liked trolling each other.

Sharing a stage

Casey spoke about the importance of getting a supplemental spending bill through Congress that includes provisions for border security and screening for fentanyl, as well as support for Ukraine and Israel. He also discussed the National Defense Authorization Act and legislation accompanying it, which would require U.S. companies that invest in China to report those investments to the U.S. Treasury.

“The only one who benefits if that transparency legislation doesn’t pass is President Xi Jinping,” Casey said.

McCormick, who struggled to effectively respond to attacks about his record on China in his last run, also talked about the need to defend the country’s economy and national security from Chinese influences.

“We need policies that ensure we aren’t investing in the national security apparatus of the Chinese Communist Party. We need policies that make sure the Chinese aren’t buying up U.S. farmland and competing unfair terms,” McCormick said.

McCormick did make a subtle jab at a “greedflation,” report that Casey had released, in which the senator blamed rising prices on corporate price gouging.

“With all due respect…It’s not greedflation,” McCormick said. “It’s not you in this room — business people — it’s not because you’re greedy, it’s not because you’re price gouging. It’s because the Biden administration spent $5 trillion that’s distorted our economy and created this inflationary problem.”

McCormick has on several occasions referred to Casey as a nice guy but has argued he’s an ineffective senator. Casey has largely been running on his record, with particular emphasis on China, which he has said enriched McCormick, who oversaw huge investments in the country as CEO of Bridgewater Investments.

“We’re always ready for a tough fight,” Casey said in a brief interview. “It’s Pennsylvania. The last presidential was decided by one point. Most races are pretty close but we’re ready for a competitive fight and I think I’ll win in the end.”