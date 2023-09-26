Why Bob Casey — and many other politicians — are visiting the UAW picket line

The United Auto Workers picket line is a popular place for politicians these days.

On the same day that President Joe Biden made history as the first sitting president to join a picket line, Sen. Bob Casey joined striking auto workers in Bucks County. Their appearances Tuesday follow shows of solidarity from other Democrats, including Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, who drove his Ford Bronco to Michigan to join the picket line last week. Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the Detroit area Wednesday.

“You saved the auto industry,” Biden said on the line in Michigan. “And made a lot of sacrifices, gave up a lot. Now they’re doing incredibly well and guess what? You should be doing incredibly well too.”

Casey, about an hour later at a GM Plant in Langhorne, said workers “oughta be able to share appropriately in that credit” for helping to build “some of the strongest companies in the world.”

The split-screen political visits to picket lines in swing states underscore efforts from politicians to court working class voters ahead of the 2024 election, during which labor, the economy, and manufacturing are expected to be key issues.

Democrats across the country have emphasized their party’s pro-labor credentials, as Trump has tried to siphon off working class support, which he succeeded in doing in states like Pennsylvania and Michigan in his two prior runs for president.

Casey, who is running for reelection next year, picketed with members of United Auto Workers Local 2177 on a rainy afternoon. The local, which specializes in distributing parts to dealerships, is striking against General Motors for living wages, an end to lower pay scales for new workers, and better hours.

“All these workers are asking for is basic fairness,” Casey said in remarks after meeting with union members.

The Bucks County facility is one of 38 GM and Stellantis locations across 20 states that UAW added to the strike last week. Those locations, which are all focused on parts distribution, bring another 5,600 workers to a picket line that already involved more than 15,000.

» READ MORE: With UAW, another high-profile strike hits Philly region

Workers at the facility in Bucks send car parts to dealerships that are used when customers bring in vehicles for repairs. While UAW 2177 only has 83 union members, the strike impact could be felt as motorists in the Philadelphia region take their cars in for service. The workers’ base pay is $16.67 per hour and the highest-paid union members, who were hired before 2007, make $31.78 per hour, according to the local.

Two presidents head to Michigan

Biden picketed with striking workers in a suburb of Detroit on Tuesday, a bold show of solidarity, as past presidents have typically avoided picket lines.

“Stick with it,” Biden told the strikers. “Let’s get back what we lost. OK?”

Trump is expected to meet with striking workers in Michigan on Wednesday instead of attending the second Republican National Debate.

In a statement posted shortly after Biden’s visit, Trump said he is “the only person who can supercharge the economy, secure our border, and safeguard our communities.” He called Biden’s stop a “PR stunt.”

Their trips come nearly two weeks into UAW’s strike at plants operated by Ford Motor Co., General Motors, and Stellantis.

Biden accepted an invitation to the line after Trump announced he would go to Michigan, though White House officials have argued it had no influence on his decision. Still, it’s a notable moment for a U.S. president to join a picket line, something presidential historians could not recall occurring in the past.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, the UAW endorsed Biden. The endorsement this time is largely his to lose, but the moment offers an opportunity for both Biden and Trump — the frontrunner for the Republican nomination — to make their pitches to a key constituency.

Biden has tried to navigate tensions between his support of green energy policies, the demands of union workers, and automakers whose business still centers on gas-powered vehicles. Trump has blasted green energy and more generally pledged to protect workers and boost U.S. jobs.

Republicans have criticized Biden’s climate agenda, which includes a large amount of funding from the Inflation Reduction Act for electric vehicle rebates as a policy that will hurt workers and impact U.S. jobs.

”Joe Biden spent less than 20 minutes with UAW strikers, and less than an hour and a half in Michigan,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Now he’s off to California for a fundraiser, where he’ll no doubt promote his EV mandates that are destroying UAW jobs and empowering Communist China.”

Casey in Langhorne on Tuesday accused some Republicans of posturing as pro-labor without a record of helping workers or supporting the Pro Act, a bill in Congress that would crack down on union-busting companies and make it easier for workers to organize.

“They’re acting very populist, talking about how they stand with workers and trying to curry favor with workers,” Casey said. “Well most of them who talk about that on the Republican side don’t do a damn thing for workers.”

‘Go to a picket a line.’

The split screen of Casey and Biden on swing state picket lines could preview the campaign season ahead.

Casey, a longtime friend of Biden who grew up on the same Scranton block as the president, has indicated he’ll campaign with Biden and has vociferously defended his record, particularly on labor.

That strategy could play into the hands of his likely Republican challenger, David McCormick, a former hedge fund CEO who launched his campaign last week, calling Casey a “rubber stamp for Biden.”

Casey said Democrats need to continue showing support for labor and communicating what Democrats have achieved for unions.

“Those who’ve never done it should go to a picket line,” Casey said. “And make it clear whose side you’re on in these fights.”

As he shook hands on the dreary day, Rob Casey, a large parts auto picker (no relation) thanked him for joining the workers. “Appreciate you having me,” the senator said.

Dave Greenhalgh, who has been a member of the local for 42 years said it was “huge” to have a president and a U.S. senator on the line with UAW and indicated it won’t be forgotten next year.

“Whoever’s for organized labor, that’s who we’re for,” Greenhalgh said. “The people who come out to support us, come out here in the pouring rain, we will support them when it comes time for their elections.”