Auto workers at Philly-area GM facility join UAW strike

A General Motors parts distribution center in Langhorne joined the United Auto Workers’ strike at noon Friday.

The Bucks County facility is one of 38 GM and Stellantis locations across 20 states that UAW added to the strike on Friday. The added locations bring another 5,600 workers to the picket line.

UAW President Shawn Fain announced the locations on Friday morning, saying the two automakers had not made substantial progress in bargaining with the union since targeted work stoppages began last Friday.

The Langhorne workers are represented by UAW Local 2177, which has about 80 members. The same location went on strike in 2019.

@UAW Local 2177 GM PDC in Lang Horne, PA is ready to #StandUpUAW with striking workers! pic.twitter.com/Jvx1fFKuzk — UAW Region 9 (@UAWregion9) September 17, 2023

Coincidentally, UAW members from a different Pennsylvania local are currently on strike at a Dometic manufacturing facility in Royersford. Their members held a rally on Friday, 11 days into their work stoppage.

There were already 13,000 workers on strike at three auto manufacturing plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri — one GM, one Stellantis and one Ford.

While the strike at Ford’s Michigan assembly plant will continue, Fain said, Ford and UAW “did make substantial progress in bargaining over the last week,” so the expanded strike locations did not include any additional Ford facilities.

“We’re not there yet, but I want you to see the direction that Ford is going, and what we think that means for our contract fight,” Fain said. “At GM and Stellantis, it’s a different story.”

Ford said in a statement on Friday that the company “is working diligently with the UAW to reach a deal that rewards our workforce and enables Ford to invest in a vibrant and growing future.”

“Although we are making progress in some areas, we still have significant gaps to close on the key economic issues,” Ford said. “In the end, the issues are interconnected and must work within an overall agreement that supports our mutual success.”

GM president Mark Reuss wrote in an opinion piece published by the Detroit Free Press on Wednesday that the company’s Sept. 14 offer, which the union did not accept, “recognizes the many contributions our represented team members make to our company.”

“Amid the rhetoric of the United Auto Workers leadership, the flow of misinformation is not fair to anyone,” Reuss wrote. “It can be hugely counterproductive to reaching an agreement that gets the GM team back to work quickly, which should be everyone’s goal.”

The UAW’s contract with the automakers expired at midnight on Sept. 14, and workers walked out of a Ford assembly plant near Detroit, a GM factory in Wentzville, Missouri, and a Jeep plant run by Stellantis in Toledo, Ohio.

Fain said earlier this week he would call on workers at more plants to strike unless there was significant progress in contract negotiations with the carmakers. Bargaining continued Thursday, although neither side reported any breakthroughs, and they remained far apart on wage increases.

The companies have laid off a thousands of workers, saying some factories are running short on parts because of the strike.

Still, the impact is not yet being felt on car lots around the country — it will probably take a few weeks before the strike causes a significant shortage of new vehicles, according to analysts. Prices could rise even sooner, however, if the prospect of a prolonged strike triggers panic buying.

The union is seeking pay raises of 36% over four years, an end to lower pay scales for new workers, and most boldly, a 32-hour work week for 40 hours of pay. The car companies say they can’t afford the union’s demands despite huge profits because they need to invest in the transformation to electric vehicles.

The Detroit News reported Thursday that a spokesman for Fain wrote on a private group chat on X, formerly Twitter, that union negotiators aimed to inflict “recurring reputations damage and operational chaos” on the carmakers, and “if we can keep them wounded for months they don’t know what to do.”

Ford and GM seized on the messages as a sign of bad faith by the UAW.

“It’s now clear that the UAW leadership has always intended to cause months-long disruption, regardless of the harm it causes to its members and their communities,” GM said in a statement.

Ford spokesman Mark Truby called the messages “disappointing, to say the least, given what is at stake for our employees, the companies and this region.”

The UAW spokesman, Jonah Furman, did not confirm writing the messages, which were linked to the same picture as his X account, and called them “private messages” that “you shouldn’t have,” the newspaper reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.