WASHINGTON — To U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, his key vote to help pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill early this month was a rare example of Washington working.

“You should vote up or down on a bill based on the text. It shouldn’t matter who benefits politically,” Fitzpatrick said in a telephone interview Monday after a week fielding many complaints over a crucial move that helped President Joe Biden deliver a major campaign promise.

The Bucks County congressman, and the last GOP House member standing in the Philadelphia suburbs, was among the 13 House Republicans who supported a $1.2 trillion plan that Biden plans to sign Monday.

But while the vote for a bipartisan bill may fit play well in Fitzpatrick’s competitive district, it has also drawn sharp attacks from some fellow Republicans, conservative commentators and, he said, some of his own constituents. That’s because the bill’s Republican supporters, including two from New Jersey, didn’t just support a Biden initiative, they saved it from potential failure during the most politically devastating stretch of his Democratic presidency. Their votes didn’t just add to the tally of a bill that was passing anyway — they pushed it over the finish line, helping overcome objections from six progressive Democrats.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.) has called the Republicans who supported the bill “traitors” and U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R., Colo.) tweeted that it was time to “hold these fake republicans accountable.”

Some Republicans have even suggested stripping committee assignments from those who supported the bill, effectively taking away their power to shape legislation. At least one Republican who voted for it said he got a death threat.

“What were they thinking?” former President Donald Trump said in a statement Monday about the cross-over votes. He linked to a Wall Street Journal editorial blasting all 13.

Fitzpatrick, along with New Jersey’s Reps. Chris Smith and Jeff Van Drew, are among those facing the backlash, and aiming to explain why they voted “yea.”

Fitzpatrick, who expects to oppose Biden’s wider social spending bill, argued that the infrastructure plan has significant benefits for his district and others throughout the northeast, where old roads and rail lines, along with large population centers and heavy traffic has made the need for infrastructure most acute. He also pointed to the bill’s $10 billion for PFAS chemical clean up, a major concern in a district that includes much of Bucks and some of Montgomery County.

“We have the most, we have the largest and it’s the most structurally deficient,” infrastructure Fitzpatrick said. “Hard infrastructure typically is and should be something that everybody gets behind because it’s an investment in the nuts and bolts of our country.”

Of the House Republicans who supported it, seven are from the Northeast, including Fitzpatrick, the two New Jerseyans and four from New York.

Fitzpatrick has a personal connection with Biden, who personally invited the congressman to Monday’s bill signing at the White House. (Fitzpatrick said he was unsure if he could make it). He once interned under Biden’s late son, Beau, in the U.S. Attorney’s office in Philadelphia. And they share grief: Fitzpatrick’s brother, Mike, died in 2020 of brain cancer, as Beau had.

Fitzpatrick said those ties didn’t factor into his vote. His calculus, he said, was simple: “Is it good or bad for Bucks and Montgomery County?”

Still, the vote illustrates how Fitzpatrick — to the frustration of his liberal critics — has managed to hold onto his seat, even as Democrats have generally had sweeping success in the Philadelphia suburbs. He and his late brother, who preceded him in the seat, have held the district for 13 of the past 17 years, both brandishing bipartisanship as key selling points, while fending off critics on the right and left.

Democrats cast Fitzpatrick’s infrastructure vote as a matter of political expediency, not bravery.

“These infrastructure jobs will be huge for Bucks County and region, and with our 50/50 district, he can’t keep this seat without this vote,” said Patrick Murphy, the Bucks County Democrat who previously held the seat. “This vote was a no-brainer and hardly a profile in courage.”

Bucks County, which makes up the vast majority of the district, had 209,000 Democratic voters as of January, compared to 198,00 Republicans and 82,000 voters unaffiliated with either party. Biden won around 52% of the vote in the district last year and Democrats have once again made Fitzpatrick a top target in the 2022 mid-term elections, and already have two veterans, Ashley Ehasz and Paul Fermo, running in a primary.

“Brian Fitzpatrick doesn’t deserve a pat on the back for doing his job,” said James Singer, a spokesman for Democrats’ House campaign arm.

Charlie Dent, former GOP House member from Allentown and a leading moderate voice, argued that the votes show the 13 Republicans putting partisanship aside to reflect their districts.

He said it was “beyond the pale” to consider stripping committee assignments from anyone because of how they vote. That punishment, Dent noted, is usually reserved for serious misconduct, not policy disagreements.

“What’s even more troubling is I haven’t heard House Republican leaders come out and just slam the door on this half-baked idea,” Dent said. “We’re talking about people who have distinguished records, who have brought credit upon the House who are not in any way part of a scandal or anything. That’s why this is such an outrageous ploy by some of these malcontents.”

Fitzpatrick brushed off the idea that he could lose committee posts.

“That’s not a real thing, I don’t think,” he said. “Not even close to anything being a reality.”

While critics often accuse Fitzpatrick of showing bipartisan support for bills likely to pass anyway, he was involved in this measure early on. He recounted an April meeting at the Annapolis residence of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a moderate Republican, where several governors, House members and Senators from both parties gathered to lay out the outlines of what they would consider in an infrastructure bill.

Gov. Tom Wolf was there, as was U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb (D., Pa.), a Western Pennsylvanian now running for Senate, Fitzpatrick said. Fitzpatrick endorsed the bill as early as July, when its fate was still in doubt.

In the interview Monday he argued that infrastructure has long been, and should be, a bipartisan priority, saying it’s also critical to national security to keep up with China’s massive investments. Presidents of both parties, including Trump, have long sought new investments. Fitzpatrick envisioned local residents seeing upgrades to the Pennsylvania Turnpike and State Route 611, and improvements on Amtrak and at Philadelphia International Airport.

Much of the criticism, Fitzpatrick said, has come from people conflating the bipartisan infrastructure bill with a sweeping Democrat-only measure that’s also in the works to pay for social programs such as child care, pre-kindergarten and child tax credits and to fight climate change.

That’s what he said has been at the center of the many calls now pouring into his office, though none have risen to a level of alerting law enforcement.

“Its being driven by a lot of people - people in elected office, people in media,” Fitzpatrick said. He later added, “There’s just a lot of misinformation out there.”

Yet some Democrats themselves have linked the bills together, and the party is now pressing to move the social spending measure through the House this week, though it still faces a difficult road in the Senate.

Republican critics say that by passing the infrastructure bill, Democrats are that much closer to breaking the logjam on their wider spending program. That linkage was enough to prompt one Pennsylvania Republican, Rep. Dan Meuser, to renounce his initial support for the infrastructure plan.

Fitzpatrick said the degree of connection is “in the eye of the beholder” and that he would oppose the social spending bill as it currently stands. He argued that constituents will come around to the benefits of the infrastructure bill as they learn more about it.

“Everybody that calls and writes in will get a response from us,” he said. “We’ll walk them through it.”