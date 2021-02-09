As President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial began Tuesday in Washington, his lawyer, former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce L. Castor Jr., had two other big-name attorneys from Philly backing him up at his side.
But neither Michael T. van der Veen nor William J. Brennan — fixtures in Philadelphia courtrooms for years -- have lengthy records in Republican politics or of full-throated support of Trump.
In fact, as recently as two years ago, van der Veen — lead partner at the Center City law firm van der Veen, O’Neill, Hartshorn and Levin — was describing the president as a “f---ing crook,” according to a former client.
He railed in marketing e-mails for his firm about what he described as a campaign by Pennsylvania Republicans to “unfairly and illegally intimidate voters.” And he filed suit against Trump in the run-up to the 2020 election, on behalf of a Congressional candidate who argued that the president’s administration was suppressing mail-in voting in Democratic-leaning communities.
“Donald Trump doesn’t want you to be able to vote,” read one Aug. 20 email from the firm obtained by the Inquirer. “He is cutting funding, removing drop boxes, and suing each and every county board of elections in Pennsylvania. It’s time to stand up for what’s right.”
Justin Hiemstra, the 24-year-old former client who recounted van der Veen’s crude remark about the president in an interview Tuesday, said it came while the lawyer was defending him against charges he tried to illegally hack into a government database in an effort to steal Trump’s tax returns.
“I’m not sure if [those comments] were made to make me feel more comfortable, or if they were his actual opinions,” Hiemstra said. But “he definitely came off as fairly anti-Trump in the context that I knew him.”
Van der Veen did not immediately respond to requests to verify Hiemstra’s recollection of his remarks.
But in an earlier joint interview Tuesday, just hours before they were due at the Capitol for the start of the impeachment proceedings, both he and Brennan — a prolific criminal defense lawyer and fixture in Philadelphia courtrooms — said their decision to sign on to Trump’s defense had nothing to do with partisanship or their personal views about the president. Rather, they saw a client in need of a defense and agreed to put their skills to work.
“I’m approaching this just like any other case,” van der Veen said. “I have a client who is in need of and who deserves the best representation he can get, and that’s what we’re giving.”
Brennan has built a reputation over decades as a criminal defense lawyer not afraid to take on tough cases. A member of the elite American College of Trial Lawyers, he’s defended judges accused of corruption and priests charged with sexually abusing children.
“Neither of us have any personal or political agenda here,” he said of the impeachment trial. “We’re trial lawyers and this is what we do.”
Yet, last month, he expressed reservations when it surfaced that one of his clients — Joshua Macias, the Virginia-based founder of Vets for Trump — had attended the Jan. 6 Trump rally that devolved into the deadly Capitol attack at the center of Trump’s impeachment case.
He called the attack “a disgrace” and said his continued representation of Macias would depend upon whether investigators uncovered evidence that he was involved in the insurrection.
Brennan said he joined the impeachment defense team at Van der Veen’s and Castor’s request.
Van der Veen came to Philadelphia from Chicago roughly two decades ago and has built a practice focused on personal injury and pro bono litigation, as well as criminal defense .
When Castor joined van der Veen’s firm in December, neither man could have conceived that within roughly a month, the new partner would land the law office’s highest-profile client ever.
In late January, Trump turned to Castor, a longtime Republican lawyer and politician, to lead his Senate defense, on a recommendation from his cousin, Stephen Castor, the lead House Republican attorney during Trump’s first impeachment.
“For the last eight days, we’ve thrown everything we have got at this,” van der Veen said Tuesday.
For days, van der Veen and Brennan have spent hours huddled in conference rooms in Philadelphia and Washington, working out strategy and drafting briefs with Castor and the defense team’s other lead, Alabama criminal defense team David Schoen.
They laid out a preview of the case in a filing Monday that van der Veen signed along with Castor and Schoen.
It centered on questions over the constitutionality of trying a president after he has left office and whether Trump’s remarks, which Democratic House impeachment managers have cited for inciting the Jan. 6 riot, are protected by the First Amendment.
Missing was any reference to Trump’s baseless yet oft-repeated claims that the election was stolen from him by widespread fraud — sentiments that had been included in an earlier defense brief that falsely stated there was “insufficient evidence” to disprove them.
Van der Veen did not add his signature to that legal filing.
In fact, just three months earlier, he had argued the opposite in his case against the U.S. Postal Service, lambasting Trump efforts to paint voting by mail as “ripe with fraud despite having no evidence to support those claims.”
Castor has since said he does not anticipate relitigating the election as part of Trump’s impeachment defense. And van der Veen said he sees no conflict between his position in the postal service case and his current representation of one of its named defendants.
Nor does van der Veen see a problem with his prior representation of Hiemstra, the former Haverford College student who was charged in 2019 with using the school’s computer lab to try to hack into an IRS database in an attempt to steal Trump’s tax returns.
Brennan represented Hiemstra’s codefendant and fellow student Andrew J. Harris in the case, which he described as a college prank.
Both men pleaded guilty and were sentenced to two years’ probation, after admitting they came perilously close to illegally obtaining the documents by faking a student loan application for Tiffany Trump, who had recently graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.
The plan failed. But in defending Hiemstra in federal court in Philadelphia, van der Veen noted that despite Trump’s vague assurances during the 2016 campaign that he would release his tax returns once his legal team gave him the “all clear,” the president had yet to do so three years into his term.
“My client is an intelligent, inquisitive and idealistic young guy,” van der Veen told reporters at the time. “He thought that he could get the tax returns that were promised to him by the candidate.”
Hiemstra, now a graduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said he was surprised to learn of his former attorney’s newest client.
“He definitely did not seem like somebody who would willingly represent Trump,” he said.
Van der Veen sees it differently.
“My firm treats all of its clients the same,” he said. “Whether they’re in a trial on a national state, or whether they’re in the Court of Common Pleas. They all get our best representation.”