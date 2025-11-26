Bucks County could consider a tax increase to combat a $16.4 million deficit

Bucks County’s 2026 proposal for a $516 million operating budget does not include tax increases for residents, but they are not off the table as county commissioners look to combat a projected $16.4 million deficit.

“There’s no question” that a tax increase is a possibility, Democratic Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia told The Inquirer on Wednesday, noting the budget proposal is currently a “work in progress.”

“The biggest thing that I’m going to be looking at, besides cutting and seeing what we can do, is if we were to have to increase taxes, to make it, you know, pennies, as small as we can, so that it’s not impacting people,” said Ellis-Marseglia, the board’s vice chair.

The county’s expenses are projected to increase by 3.2% — more than $16.2 million, according to the budget proposal released Wednesday.

The increase is driven by requests for required upgrades and replacements of public safety resources, funding for capital improvement projects, and financial support for the county’s library system and Bucks County Community College, according to a county news release.

Revenue is projected to drop by a little more than $531,000, or roughly 0.1%, according to the proposal.

“Bucks County residents deserve stability, fiscal security and a high level of service from their County government,” said Jeannette Weaver, the county’s chief financial officer, in the news release. “Over the next few weeks, we will continue working with our many departments and row officers to present a budget that meets those demands.”

Counties in Pennsylvania can increase their revenue only by raising property taxes. Bucks County was the only Philadelphia collar county that did not enact a tax increase last year. Tax hikes were not outlined in Wednesday’s preliminary budget, but a lack of funding from state budget woes could make the Bucks County commissioners reconsider.

“It will likely mean that this county will have to consider a tax increase because we need to meet the needs of” residents, Bob Harvie, who chairs the Bucks County commissioners and is running for Congress, told The Inquirer earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Montgomery County is weighing a proposed 4% property-tax increase and Delaware County could see a 19% increase in property taxes. Chester County did not propose a tax hike for 2026.

Counties were formulating their budget proposals as Pennsylvania was grappling with its state budget impasse and the federal government underwent its longest shutdown in history.

“We are facing the same thing everybody is facing,” Ellis-Marseglia said. “But inflation is everywhere. Energy costs are up. Everybody’s having a tough time. So, of course, so is county government, trying to make ends meet.”

The Bucks County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. for residents to ask questions and provide comments. The commissioners will vote on the final budget on Dec. 17.