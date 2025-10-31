Why there’s less controversy — and less money — in this year’s school board races in Central Bucks and elsewhere

Personal attacks, political division, and culture wars have defined suburban Philadelphia school board races in recent years.

But 2025 feels different.

Advertisement

Even as national politics are more divided than ever — and amid a federal shutdown and state budget standoff — local school board candidates from both parties are shying away from partisanship in favor of focusing on local issues like taxes and full-day kindergarten.

The change in posture can be attributed to several factors — Republicans running on culture-war issues largely lost in 2023 and, while the GOP is now tackling those priorities from the federal level, local candidates said they can’t control what President Donald Trump does. Schools are also facing pressing fiscal issues amid state and federal budget cuts.

There are some exceptions. In Souderton, the Republican slate says they prevent transgender girls from playing sports and prioritize “parental rights” — stances Trump has also embraced. Some Democratic candidates, meanwhile, say Trump’s education policies, including plans to dismantle the federal Department of Education, motivated them to run.

Still, those issues aren’t taking center stage across the Philadelphia collar counties.

“School Districts are struggling financially,” said Brittany Crampsie, a Democratic consultant. “[Parents] don’t want to have a debate about DEI anymore, they want to make sure their kids are getting a good education.”

Moving on from ‘culture wars’ — for the most part

Culture-war debates reached a fever pitch in the aftermath of COVID-19, as conservative parents voiced frustration over pandemic protocols and classroom curriculum. Republicans in districts like Central Bucks won contentious races focused on those issues in 2021.

Two years ago Central Bucks was again among the most closely watched races in the region, with spending surpassing $600,000. Democrats swept every open seat, ousting a conservative majority that had banned books and Pride flags in the district. Other suburban districts flipped to Democratic control as well.

Now, candidates are steering clear of those hot-button topics..

“My campaign is focused on academics, school taxes, and safety….these are the current issues of concern in Central Bucks,” Betty Santoro, a Republican, wrote in an email.

Culture wars were a “distraction” from priorities for the district, said Daniel Kimicata, a Democrat running for reelection. Four of nine seats are on the ballot this year; Democrats will maintain their majority regardless of the outcome.

Andrew Miller, a Republican running in Central Bucks wrote in an email it’s good that things are quieter. “People are tired of the shouting and want results,” he wrote. They want candidates who listen, not lecture and candidates who build bridges, not walls.”

In Souderton — where Democrats say they are optimistic about their chances of gaining representation on the all-Republican board — the Republican platform also includes parental rights and student safety.

Republican board president Stephen Nelson, who is running for reelection, said culture-war topics aren’t an issue in the district, but it would not allow transgender athletes to compete on girls sports teams should the situation arise. (The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association this year changed its transgender athlete policy to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order on “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.”)

“Why is that a question, it’s always been that way and we don’t quite understand why it has to be any different,” Nelson said.

In Pennridge, where the board is Democrat-controlled, Republican candidates, in a statement, pushed back on the idea that school board races in the past centered around issues promoted by Republicans. Instead, they argued, GOP candidateswere responding to Democratic-initiated policies and questioning some DEI policies and whether they were best for students.

“Our intent was never to divide but to ensure that schools serve all students equally and that classroom priorities remain rooted in education, not ideology,” they said.

Money, money, money

This year, there’s far less money flowing into school board races, though Central Bucks continues to attract outside fundraising.

The 1776 Project PAC, a group supporting Republican school board candidates that has drawn ire from Democrats, has spent more than $86,000 on mailers and text messages in Bucks County. Approximately half that has gone toward supporting Central Bucks GOP candidates, with the rest going to candidates in Centennial School District and Pennridge, according to Bucks County campaign finance reports.

The PAC has also spent more than $20,000 supporting candidates in Perkiomen Valley and Lower Merion on the Republican slate, according to Montgomery County campaign finance filings.

Democrats are also getting support from an outside group — Red Wine & Blue, a national group of suburban women who promote Democratic candidates. They’ve spent approximately $260 in Bucks County and $104 in Montgomery County school board races, according to county filings.

In Bucks County, other races like district attorney and sheriff have drawn money and attention that might have otherwise gone to school boards, said Guy Ciarrocchi, a GOP analyst.

“There’s a certain amount of fatigue that’s hitting a place like Bucks,” Ciarrocchi said.

The Trump factor

Democrats in suburban districts said they need to maintain majorities to best address the impacts of Trump administration policies.

“When I realized the threat that public education was under, I decided now was the time that I had to run,” said Katrina Filiatrault, a Democrat running in Central Bucks.

Judy Lofton, a Democrat running in Perkiomen Valley, said of her slate: “Our central unifying message is that we want to protect public education, that public education is currently under attacks from a variety of different stakeholders.”

Republicans are striking a different tone.

“We’re not focused on anything that’s going on outside of something that we don’t control,” said Jason Saylor, a Republican running for reelection in Perkiomen Valley. “We don’t control the federal government. We don’t control what might happen with the Department of Education. We don’t control issues at the state legislature.”

In Souderton, controversy flared last year when Republican school board member Bill Formica made lewd comments about former Vice President Kamala Harris. He is still on the board and is not up for reelection this year.

“We’re talking to every voter who might be a Republican or an independent and they’re sharing concerns at the doors about how they can’t vote for certain people anymore,” said Corinne DeGeiso, a Democrat running for the board.

Nelson, the Republican school board president running for reelection, said Formica was protected by the First Amendment.

His comments, Nelson said, were “rude, lewd and unacceptable,” but there was nothing the board could do about it.

Even in a less contentious election cycle, Chris Lilienthal, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Education Association, which tends to endorse Democratic candidates, said school board elections are more important than ever this year.

“They’re holding the line right now in this budget impasse,” he said, “and that alone should merit the attention of voters.”