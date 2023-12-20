Colorado’s Supreme Court disqualified Trump from the primary ballot. Could a similar ruling come down in Pa?

Colorado’s Supreme Court delivered a surprise decision in an already unpredictable presidential election cycle Tuesday, ruling that former President Donald Trump is disqualified from appearing on the state’s primary ballot.

Trump’s lawyers have said they will appeal and the ruling will likely go to the U.S. Supreme Court for an unprecedented determination. The central question: Can states ban a presidential candidate from the ballot under a clause in the 14th Amendment that prohibits insurrectionists from holding public office?

Similar legal challenges against Trump have been filed in a dozen other states, including Pennsylvania, but Colorado’s Supreme Court was the first to rule on the matter. The court there, which has a liberal majority, ruled 4-3 that Trump engaged in an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, and is thus ineligible to hold any public office.

The U.S. Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, could reverse the ruling, which would have a trickle-down effect for many similar lawsuits pending in other states around the country.

Advertisement

Here’s what to know about the Colorado ruling and a similar effort in Pennsylvania.

Colorado’s Supreme Court ruled that Trump violated the U.S. Constitution and thus is ineligible to hold public office

The Colorado Supreme Court, with justices all appointed by Democratic governors, ruled that Trump is ineligible to return to the White House under the Constitution’s insurrection clause. That clause, initially intended to keep confederates from returning to government after the Civil War, bars anyone who swore an oath to “support” the Constitution and then “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against it from holding public office.

Trump’s defense attorneys had argued he could not be held personally responsible for the insurrection led by his supporters. They also noted that the 14th Amendment provision only names “officers,” including senators, presidential electors, and vice president, but didn’t name the presidency.

In Colorado a liberal watchdog group, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, filed the lawsuit on behalf of six Colorado voters.

Trump could still appear on the ballot in Colorado if the U.S. Supreme Court reverses the ruling. The deadline to print ballots for the state’s March 5 presidential primary is Jan. 5, and the Colorado court has stayed its decision until Jan 4. or until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on the case — whichever comes first. Colorado officials say the issue must be settled by the time the state needs to finalize its primary ballots.

What does the Colorado court ruling mean for Trump’s 2024 campaign?

In 2020, Trump lost Colorado by 13 points. It’s not a state on his map to victory, but if more parties in other states — particularly must-win states like Pennsylvania — follow suit and the U.S. Supreme Court upholds Colorado’s decision, the future of his candidacy could be put into question.

Cases have also been filed in New Hampshire, Michigan, Arizona, and Minnesota.

A similar effort to remove Trump from the ballot failed in Pennsylvania

In August, John Anthony Castro, a Texas man running a long-shot campaign for the Republican presidential nomination, filed lawsuits in several states seeking to bar Trump from primary ballots using a similar argument that the former president was an insurrectionist.

But the case didn’t go far in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court kicked the case to the state Supreme Court, which in October denied Castro’s application to be heard, effectively ending the case.

While Castro made a similar argument to the group in Colorado, he was a much different plaintiff: He isn’t a Pennsylvania Republican voter and thus had less legal standing than the group that sued in Colorado.

Castro, 39, also didn’t appear to have a lawyer actively working on the case. While he has described himself as an attorney on his campaign website, he is not licensed to practice law. Trump also hadn’t yet filed nomination petitions in Pennsylvania when he filed the suit.

Others could still file cases in Pennsylvania seeking to remove Trump from the ballot

The Colorado ruling could now pave the way for someone else to try and make a real challenge to Trump here, election lawyer Adam Bonin predicted.

Any registered Pennsylvania Republican voter has the legal right to challenge Trump’s qualifications for office, said Bonin, who largely works with Democratic candidates and said he will not be getting involved in the issue himself.

“The architects of the Reconstruction Amendments — America’s second founding — understood how dangerous it would be to allow back into government those people who had demonstrated through their actions that they had rejected the Constitution and the rule of law,” Bonin said. “Donald Trump has demonstrated both before and especially since the 2020 election that he is such a person and therefore unworthy of the office, and the Colorado Supreme Court’s analysis of these issues is thorough and serious.”

While a challenge to Trump’s candidacy could come in Pennsylvania, the state courts here might wait for the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision before acting.

Democrats have a 5-2 majority on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court since Dan McCaffery won a November election.

What did Trump and his GOP opponents say about the Colorado ruling?

Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt slammed the ruling Tuesday as “more than a political attack on President Donald Trump — it’s an attack on the Republican Party and an attack on the very fabric of America.” She called on Trump’s GOP opponents and President Joe Biden to speak out against it.

Trump’s opponents have done just that.

“I will tell you that I don’t think Donald Trump needs to be president,” former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said. “But I will beat him fair and square. We don’t need to have judges making these decisions, we need voters to make these decisions.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said: “The Left invokes ‘democracy’ to justify its use of power, even if it means abusing judicial power to remove a candidate from the ballot based on spurious legal grounds.”

Even Trump’s most vocal GOP opponent, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, said while campaigning in New Hampshire that he thought Trump “should be prevented from being the President … by the voters of this country,” not by a court.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.