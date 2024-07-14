Gov. Josh Shapiro identifies man killed at Trump rally and denounces extreme political rhetoric

Speaking to reporters in Butler County on Sunday afternoon, Gov. Josh Shapiro called for a cooling of political rhetoric and paid tribute to Corey Comperatore, who was killed Saturday in the shooting at former President Donald Trump’s rally.

The governor, however, declined to answer detailed questions about the shooting and security at the rally at the Butler Farm Show, noting that law enforcement would have updates.

Advertisement

Shapiro said he has called for flags to fly at half mast in honor of 50-year-old Comperatore, who died protecting his wife and daughters after shots were fired at Trump.

”Corey was the very best of us. May his memory be a blessing,” Shapiro said.

Prior to the presser, Shapiro met with Comperatore’s family as well as the family of one victim who was in critical condition following the shooting. A bullet pierced Trump’s ear in the shooting, Comperatore was killed, and two spectators were critically injured by shots the Secret Service said were fired from an elevated platform outside the rally. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pa., was killed by U.S. Secret Service agents after he fired several shots.

Comperatore, Shapiro said, was an avid Trump fan who was eager to attend the rally.

“Corey was a girl dad, Corey was a firefighter, Corey went to church every Sunday, Corey loved his community and most especially he loved his family,” Shapiro said.

The governor, who campaigned in 2022 on a promise of bipartisanship and often touts his role as the only Democratic governor working in a state with a divided legislature, made an impassioned plea for civility in politics.

”This is a moment where all leaders have a responsibility to speak and act with moral clarity where all leaders need to take down the temperature and rise above the hateful rhetoric that exists and search for a better, brighter future for this nation,” Shapiro said.

He referenced the founding of America and the nation’s long history of non-violent political passion and action.

”We need to learn from our history in this commonwealth and this country and we need to bring our better angels forward and carry that forward in this political season,” Shapiro said.