Delco residents prepare for a 19% property tax hike — the second double-digit increase they face in two years

For the second year in a row the Delaware County Council approved a double-digit property tax increase.

Facing fury from residents, the all-Democratic board voted 4-1 Wednesday to approve a $340 million budget that raises the county portion of property taxes 19%.

Last year, the council voted to increase taxes 23% as federal COVID-19 relief dollars that had filled the county’s longstanding structural deficit began to run dry. That hike took effect in January.

The new 19% increase, which will take effect next month, will place Delaware County on stable financial footing, members of the council argued.

“Our primary responsibility is to ensure that this county is on solid financial footing. Make no mistake, absent this increase tonight that would not be the case. We would run out of money,” said Councilmember Kevin Madden, whose term on the board runs out this year.

The budget, Council Chair Monica Taylor said, would be the first truly balanced budget for the county in more than a decade.

The tax increase will translate to an additional $188 annually for the county’s average assessed home value of $255,000.

Taylor and the other council members said they didn’t take the increase lightly, but that it was a necessary step. Their Republican predecessors, they argued, went too long without substantially increasing taxes and left the county in dire straits when Democrats took control in 2020.

Amid inflation and shrinking federal funds, they said the last two years of increases were needed. And after increasing taxes 19% in 2026, they predicted taxes could be kept level in the future.

“If it comes down to it, next year rather than raise taxes I am going to be looking at cutting discretionary spending,” Councilmember Christine Reuther said Wednesday.

The proposed budget increased spending by just under 6% with the majority of new spending attributed to increased costs for employee health benefits, increased court costs, employee pay and increases to the county’s SEPTA contribution.

“Our strategy is not just to increase revenue but to decrease expenses,” County Executive Barbara O’Malley said.

Over the course of several meetings and hearings ahead of the vote Delaware County residents showed frustration with the increase and doubt that 2026 would be the end of the hikes. They urged council members to find ways to cut the budget or to spread the increases out over more years.

“I own my home but I’m behind on my taxes because the taxes are so high,” resident Maureen Mitchell said in a Monday budget hearing. “Something’s gotta give for the seniors, we’re losing our homes.”

Although Democrats inherited a deficit when they took control of the council, residents pointed out that they also made significant expenditures in recent years, including the decision to deprivatize the prison, spending more on legal fees and launching a health department. The majority of the health department is funded by state and federal dollars.

“Find some cuts and give taxpayers a break, then hold the line on future spending,” said Michael Straw, the chair of the Media Borough Republican Committee.

Democrats retained control of all five seats on council in November despite GOP messaging that focused on rising tax costs.

Cynthia Sabatini, an Upper Providence resident, asked council members to release a full list of what spending is discretionary and to spread the increase out over several years.

“Why does it have to be done in one fell swoop?” she asked Monday.

Councilmember Elaine Schaefer voted against the increase because she said she couldn’t justify such a steep hike during hard economic times.

“We do need to raise the revenue but in my opinion it’s too abrupt and causes too much of a hardship to do two really significant increases in a row,” Schaefer said Wednesday.

Delaware County is one of three of Philadelphia’s collar counties considering a tax increase this year. Montgomery County is poised to vote on a 4% tax increase next week while Bucks County is also contemplating a tax increase to fill a $16 million deficit.