Two Philly state representatives resign, putting Democrats’ majority in the House on hold once again

Two Philadelphia state House representatives — Donna Bullock and Stephen Kinsey — resigned this week, putting Democrats in a numeric minority in the state House yet again with little time left in the legislative session.

Bullock, who has represented her North Philadelphia-based district since 2015, and Kinsey, who has represented his Northwest Philly seat since 2013, resigned Monday and Tuesday, respectively, according to a spokesperson for state House Speaker Joanna McClinton.

Advertisement

Bullock hinted last month that she would leave the House after the state budget was complete, since she was named CEO of the nationally renowned anti-homelessness nonprofit Project HOME. Kinsey also previously announced he would not seek reelection, in hopes of working in Philly and spending more time with his family.

Although the vacancies eliminate Democrats’ one-seat majority in the House and leave Republicans with a slight majority in the House, the timing of the resignations was strategic for Democrats, because lawmakers began summer recess after approving a state budget last week. Neither the state House or Senate are scheduled to return to Harrisburg until mid-September.

Special elections will be held Sept. 17 to fill the vacancies, according to the writ of elections signed by McClinton. Both Kinsey and Bullock’s districts are located in blue strongholds and are expected to remain in Democrats’ control.

Bullock’s seat is an open seat, because she initially had been running for reelection. At least three people — two ward leaders and one of Bullock’s top staff — had been rumored to be considering entering the race as of last month, following news of Bullock’s new job at Project HOME.

Since Kinsey had already announced he would not run for reelection, voters have already chosen a Democratic nominee to replace him: Andre Carroll, a 33-year-old Germantown native, who challenged Kinsey in the 2022 primary. (Kinsey said he will speak with candidates who would like to run in the special election, but recognized that Carroll has the advantage as the Democratic nominee on November’s ballot.)

In Bullock’s district, ward leaders will be responsible for choosing a candidate to run on the September special election and November ballots. Ward leaders in Kinsey’s Northwest Philly district will only choose who will run in the September special election, though it’s likely they will nominate Carroll to take the seat early.

The legislative session ends in November, meaning those elected to fill the vacancies in September will serve for less than two months.

Kinsey, who chairs the House Human Services committee, said he is deciding between two jobs in service-oriented fields outside of state government.

“It’s been a great journey the past 12 years,” Kinsey said. “The folks I serve are family, and you don’t just abandon family.”

“I had to leave, but in the same token, I’m not leaving my family. I’m still in the community. My family is just gonna expand,” he added.

Democrats have had to defend their one-seat majority through numerous special elections over the last year and a half.

State lawmakers from both parties will spend the summer campaigning, as all 203 seats are up for election in November. Democrats hope to defend and grow their majority, while Republicans hope to reclaim control of the House.

Jason Gottesman, a spokesperson for House Minority Leader Bryan Cutler (R., Lancaster), criticized Democrats for hosting a special election just seven weeks before the candidates will appear on the ballot again in November.

“Given that these members will only serve for a limited number of weeks before the General Election, the only need to hold these costly special elections at this late date is for House Democrats to continue to gerrymander the membership of the House,” Gottesman said in a statement. “We have faith in the people of Pennsylvania to hold House Democrats accountable for their continued political games and open partisanship in November.”