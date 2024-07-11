Pa. lawmakers reach $47.6 billion budget deal with sweeping changes to public education

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania lawmakers on Thursday unveiled a $47.6 billion state budget deal after weeks of negotiations, featuring sweeping changes to how the state funds its public schools.

Pennsylvania will increase its spending for K-12 public schools by more than $1 billion in the next fiscal year, including several new initiatives to help all of the state’s school districts offer their students an equitable and adequate education. The full budget deal includes less spending than Gov. Josh Shapiro asked for earlier this year, and invests less than what public education advocates had said was necessary to bring tangible change to underfunded schools.

Overall, the state will increase spending by 6.2%, or $2.72 billion, over last fiscal year, according to the budget unveiled Thursday.

Top legislative leaders in the Democratic-controlled House and GOP-controlled Senate, as well as Shapiro, a Democrat, negotiated the deal behind closed doors with little public disclosure about what — and how much — leaders would be willing to spend on education increases. Pennsylvania is currently sitting on a more than $15 billion surplus, stacked by COVID-19 relief funds and higher-than-expected revenues.

In the end, leaders agreed to dip into state coffers to spend some surplus money, as the state is set to outspend its revenues starting this year.

The budget was due by July 1, when the new fiscal year began. Its lateness had little effect on state operations. The main spending bill and its accompanying code bills that define how the state can spend its money still need to pass both chambers before going to Shapiro’s desk for his signature. Leaders are fast-tracking the bills through the legislative process, and expected to pass the full budget by the end of the day Thursday — after which the package would go to Shapiro for his signature.

“We’re feeling good, we’re gonna have a busy day and we can talk about specifics later,” Shapiro told The Inquirer in the state Capitol hallway Thursday afternoon, before parts of the budget were unveiled during a legislative committee hearing.

Lawmakers agreed to create dozens of new initiatives — from a $20 million program to promote Pennsylvania’s Main Streets, to $2.5 million for emergency housing supports, to $56.5 million in violence intervention and prevention grants — all intended to improve the lives of the state’s residents.

Other major details, including whether the state would set aside hundreds of millions of dollars for public transit, or if leaders would set up a multiyear plan to phase in public education investments, were still unclear as of late Thursday afternoon.

The budget plan also creates two new scholarship programs for Pennsylvania college students, including a merit scholarship for out-of-state students attending Pennsylvania schools and a scholarship for students who promise to finish their degrees and take “in-demand” jobs in Pennsylvania after graduation.

State Rep. Jordan Harris (D., Philadelphia), who chairs the powerful House Appropriations committee tasked with negotiating the budget, demurred when asked by reporters after the main spending bill was unveiled if it represented a good deal. He emphasized it was a compromise between the three negotiating parties.

“We were able to find common ground with the administration, with our caucus and with Senate Republicans,” Harris said.

Education funding was the biggest sticking point going into budget negotiations after the state Commonwealth Court ruled Pennsylvania’s education system unconstitutional last year, finding that it discriminates between poor and wealthy school districts. More than $1 billion in new funding for K-12 education ultimately made it into the budget, which Harris called “a good down payment on what is necessary for education in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

Public education advocates had asked that Pennsylvania pour $850 million in new basic education funds for K-12 schools this year into the more than $7.9 billion the state already spends on it, in order to fulfill the Commonwealth Court’s ruling. Instead, only $500 million of the $1 billion new education funding will go toward that purpose. Those advocates, who led the effort to sue the state over its current funding system, warned Wednesday that they would file another lawsuit if the budget didn’t address their concerns.

House Republicans, who were sidelined during budget negotiations because they hold a one-seat minority in their chamber, expressed displeasure with the outcome.

“We weren’t involved in the process,” State Rep. Seth Grove (R., York) said. “It spends too much money.”

Grove predicted that a “large swath” of his GOP colleagues would vote against the final budget.

“You’re looking at a massive structural deficit when you pull all this stuff together,” Grove said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.