State Rep. Mark Rozzi after being selected speaker of the Pennsylvania House on Tuesday. Republican leadership joined Democrats to elevate Rozzi to the post.

In a surprise vote Tuesday, the Pennsylvania state House selected Rep. Mark Rozzi, a Berks County Democrat, to be speaker, with 16 Republicans joining every Democrat to elevate Rozzi to the post.

The 115-85 vote means Rozzi will preside over a closely divided chamber after Democrats in November won a one-seat majority of seats — but then three vacancies arose due to a death and two resignations. Rozzi said Tuesday that he would govern as an independent and will not caucus with either party, but it’s unclear if he will change his party registration.

Joining Democrats in voting for Rozzi on Tuesday were a handful of moderates and all seven members of the House GOP caucus leadership. The remaining 85 Republicans voted for Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar (R., Somerset).

Here’s how every Republican voted:

Rep. Joseph Adams - Metzgar

Rep. Mike Armanini - Metzgar

Rep. Jacob Banta - Metzgar

Rep. Jamie Barton - Metzgar

Rep. Kerry Benninghoff - Metzgar

Rep. Aaron Bernstine - Metzgar

Rep. Timothy Bonner - Metzgar

Rep. Stephanie Borowicz - Metzgar

Rep. Maria Brown - Metzgar

Rep. Mike Cabell - Metzgar

Rep. Martin Causer - Metzgar

Rep. Bud Cook - Metzgar

Rep. Jill Cooper - Metzgar

Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver - Metzgar

Rep. Bryan Cutler (Lancaster) - Rozzi

Rep. Joseph D’Orsie - Metzgar

Rep. Eric Davanzo - Metzgar

Rep. Sheryl Delozier (Cumberland) - Rozzi

Rep. Russ Diamond - Metzgar

Rep. George Dunbar (Westmoreland) - Rozzi

Rep. Torren Ecker - Metzgar

Rep. Joe Emrick - Metzgar

Rep. Mindy Fee - Metzgar

Rep. Wendy Fink - Metzgar

Rep. Jamie Flick - Metzgar

Rep. Ann Flood - Metzgar

Rep. Jonathan Fritz - Metzgar

Rep. Valerie Gaydos - Metzgar

Rep. Mark Gillen - Metzgar

Rep. Barbara Gleam - Metzgar

Rep. Jim Gregory (Blair) - Rozzi

Rep. Keith Greiner - Metzgar

Rep. Seth Grove (York) - Rozzi

Rep. Joe Hamm - Metzgar

Rep. Doyle Heffley (Carbon) - Rozzi

Rep. Joe Hogan (Bucks) - Rozzi

Rep. Rich Irvin - Metzgar

Rep. Lee James - Metzgar

Rep. Mike Jones - Metzgar

Rep. Tom Jones - Metzgar

Rep. Barry Jozwiak - Metzgar

Rep. Joshua Kail (Beaver) - Rozzi

Rep. Aaron Kaufer - Metzgar

Rep. Rob Kauffman - Metzgar

Rep. Dawn Keefer - Metzgar

Rep. Dallas Kephart - Metzgar

Rep. Joe Kerwin - Metzgar

Rep. Kate Klunk - Metzgar

Rep. Charity Grimm Krupa - Metzgar

Rep. Thomas Kutz - Metzgar

Rep. Andrew Kuzma (Allegheny/ Washington) - Rozzi

Rep. Shelby Labs - Metzgar

Rep. John Lawrence - Metzgar

Rep. Robert Leadbeter - Metzgar

Rep. Milou Mackenzie - Metzgar

Rep. Ryan Mackenzie - Metzgar

Rep. Abby Major - Metzgar

Rep. Zachary Mako - Metzgar

Rep. David Maloney - Metzgar

Rep. Kristin Marcell (Bucks) - Rozzi

Rep. Jim Marshall - Metzgar

Rep. Thomas Mehaffie (Dauphin) - Rozzi

Rep. Steven Mentzer - Metzgar

Rep. Robert Mercuri - Metzgar

Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar - Metzgar

Rep. Natalie Mihalek - Metzgar

Rep. Brett Miller - Metzgar

Rep. Dan Moul - Metzgar

Rep. Marci Mustello - Metzgar

Rep. Eric Nelson - Metzgar

Rep. Timothy O’Neal (Washington) - Rozzi

Rep. Donna Oberlander (Clarion) - Rozzi

Rep. Jason Ortitay - Metzgar

Rep. Clint Owlett - Metzgar

Rep. Tina Pickett - Metzgar

Rep. Jack Rader - Metzgar

Rep. Kathy Rapp - Metzgar

Rep. Jim Rigby - Metzgar

Rep. Brad Roae - Metzgar

Rep. Leslie Rossi - Metzgar

Rep. David Rowe - Metzgar

Rep. Alec Ryncavage - Metzgar

Rep. Paul Schemel - Metzgar

Rep. Donna Scheuren - Metzgar

Rep. John Schlegel - Metzgar

Rep. Louis Schmitt - Metzgar

Rep. Stephanie Scialabba (Butler) - Rozzi

Rep. Brian Smith - Metzgar

Rep. Craig Staats - Metzgar

Rep. Perry Stambaugh - Metzgar

Rep. Joanne Stehr - Metzgar

Rep. James Struzzi- Metzgar

Rep. Kathleen Tomlinson (Bucks) - Rozzi

Rep. Jesse Topper - Metzgar

Rep. Tim Twardzik - Metzgar

Rep. Ryan Warner - Metzgar

Rep. Dane Watro - Metzgar

Rep. Parke Wentling - Metzgar

Rep. Martina White (Philadelphia) - Rozzi

Rep. Craig Williams - Metzgar

Rep. David Zimmerman - Metzgar