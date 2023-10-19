Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick says he’s changing his vote and opposing Jim Jordan for House speaker

U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick will change his vote to no on Rep. Jim Jordan’s speakership today, a sign the conservative Ohio leader could be bleeding support among Republicans as he enters his third round of voting in Congress today.

Fitzpatrick told the Inquirer Thursday morning he would instead be sponsoring a bipartisan measure to empower Rep. Patrick McHenry (R., N.C.) to expand his authorities as temporary speaker. He said he would vote for McHenry as speaker rather than Jordan.

“Patrick is someone who’s going to get bipartisan support, which was always where we wanted to land and where we always knew we would land,” Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick, who voted for Jordan in rounds one and two earlier this week, didn’t immediately elaborate on the reasoning behind his change of heart.

Some opponents of Jordan have indicated there’s been a plan to stagger “no” votes over multiple ballots to show a weakening of support for him.

Twenty Republican representatives voted against Jordan in the first round Tuesday, and that number increased to 22 on Wednesday. With a narrow majority, Jordan can only afford to lose a handful of members of his party to secure the speakership with 217 votes. He’s indicated he’s willing to go multiple rounds to grow support.

Rep. Mike Kelly of Butler County was the lone Republican from Pennsylvania to oppose Jordan in the first two rounds. Kelly shares similar politics with Jordan, who is an ally of former President Donald Trump’s and was a leader in the election denialism of 2020. But Kelly had said from the get-go that he would not back Jordan, initially insisting that Rep. Steve Scalise (R., La.), who took himself out of contention for the speakership after losing in a vote last week, was the best choice.

Fitzpatrick, conversely, is the most moderate of Pennsylvania’s eight-member Republican delegation. He co-chairs the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus and is the lone Republican representing a district President Joe Biden in 2020. The House is due to reconvene at noon for the next vote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.