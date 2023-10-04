Gov. Josh Shapiro met privately with female senators as questions swirl about sexual harassment allegations against a top aide

HARRISBURG — Gov. Josh Shapiro met privately with all eight of Pennsylvania’s Democratic female state senators Wednesday, as questions continued to swirl about his silence on the sudden resignation last week of a top aide who had been accused of sexual harassment.

The lawmakers — some of whom had questioned Shapiro’s handling of the allegations lodged against his top liaison to the General Assembly, Mike Vereb — declined to comment after the meeting. Some left the hour-long, closed-door meeting visibly frustrated.

A spokesperson for Shapiro did not immediately respond to requests to describe what was discussed or the tenor of the conversation.

The meeting came nearly a week after Vereb — a Republican and one of Shapiro’s closest allies in Harrisburg — abruptly gave up his cabinet post and as the governor has avoided publicly discussing the reasons for his departure, citing it as a personnel matter.

During the meeting Wednesday in the governor’s office, the former administration staffer who filed the harassment allegations against Vereb earlier this year sat quietly on a marble bench outside. So did Rep. Abby Major (R., Armstrong), who went public with sexual harassment allegations against another lawmaker earlier this year and has been a confidant to Vereb’s accuser.

Documents obtained by The Inquirer last week revealed that Vereb, who had served as Shapiro’s secretary of legislative affairs since January, was accused in March of sexually harassing the staffer, who briefly worked in his office until resigning her position that month.

The woman — whose name The Inquirer is withholding because of the nature of her allegations — told investigators with the state Office of Equal Employment Opportunity that Vereb made repeated sexual advances toward her and spoke openly — and often lewdly — about her, other staff members and even a female state senator.

She reiterated many of those complaints in a separate complaint filed in June with the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission.

It remains unclear when Shapiro became aware of the allegations and how far her complaints progressed through the investigative processes of the EEO and the commission, both of which probe discrimination and harassment complaints involving public sector employees.

Vereb has not responded to multiple requests for comment on the matter, and his accuser has declined to comment.

In recent days, Shapiro’s continued silence has drawn criticism from women lawmakers, primarily from the GOP, including Senate President Pro Tempore Kim L. Ward (R., Westmoreland) as well as Sens. Tracy Pennycuick (R., Montgomery), Camera Bartolotta (R., Washington), and Kristin Phillips-Hill (R., York.).

But most female lawmakers from Shapiro’s own party — including some of those who met with him Wednesday — have largely been reluctant to discuss the matter.

Those who attended Wednesday’s meeting included state Sens. Christine M. Tartaglione (D., Phila.,) Katie Muth (D., Montgomery,) Maria Collett (D., Montgomery,) Amanda M. Cappelletti (D., Montgomery), Carolyn Comitta (D., Chester,) Judith L. Schwank (D., Berks,) Lisa M. Boscola (D., Lehigh,) and Lindsey M. Williams (D., Allegheny). Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa (D., Allegheny) also joined the meeting.

A spokesperson for Costa said the minority leader requested the meeting so the female Democratic senators could speak directly with the governor, and said Shapiro responded to their questions to the extent that he could.

Shapiro has not made any public appearances in Pennsylvania since news of the sexual harassment allegations against Vereb broke, except for a stop in New Hampshire over the weekend to headline the important presidential primary state’s annual Democratic Party convention. He did not take questions from reporters in New Hampshire pertaining to Vereb.

A news release from Shapiro’s administration announcing Vereb’s resignation last week made no mention of the sexual harassment claim and did not include any direct statement from governor. Instead, it featured remarks from Shapiro’s chief of staff, Dana Fritz, who described Vereb as “a key member of our team.”

Since then, the governor and his communications staff have declined to answer any questions from reporters, describing Vereb’s departure and the harassment claim lodged against him as a private personnel matter.

A spokesperson for Shapiro has said only that the administration “takes allegations of discrimination and harassment seriously.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.