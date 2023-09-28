The sudden resignation this week of Mike Vereb, Gov. Josh Shapiro’s top liaison to the General Assembly, followed an accusation that he’d sexually harassed an aide earlier this year, according to documents reviewed by The Inquirer and sources familiar with the matter.

Vereb’s accuser, who worked for less than two months in his cabinet office before resigning her position in March, said he repeatedly made sexual advances toward her and made lewd remarks about other staffers and a female state senator. Ultimately, the accuser alleged, when she reported his behavior to higher-ups in Shapiro’s office, Vereb retaliated against her.

Vereb, 56, did not respond to multiple requests for comment and his accuser — whose name The Inquirer is withholding because of her sexual harassment allegations — declined to comment.

But the existence of a previously unreported formal complaint from the woman, filed to the state Human Relations Commission this summer and obtained by The Inquirer this week, sheds new light on the circumstances leading up to the abrupt resignation of a man who had been one of Shapiro’s top allies in Harrisburg for two decades.

It comes months after an earlier sexual misconduct scandal rocked Democrats in Harrisburg, prompting the resignation of then-Rep. Mike Zabel (D., Delaware), and raises questions about when the governor’s office was first informed of the woman’s accusations against Vereb and what steps the administration may have taken to address them.

A spokesperson for the governor declined to comment Thursday.

It remains unclear how far the complaint against Vereb progressed in the investigative process of the Human Relations Commission, which handles discrimination complaints for government employees and typically conducts its probes in secret. It’s also unclear the extent to which the commission had an opportunity to vet the accuser’s account.

Chief counsel for the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission said in a letter to The Inquirer that they cannot confirm the existence of a complaint or whether the governor’s office was notified, because these filings are exempt from public disclosure. The state statute authorizing commission’s process says parties implicated in any complaint should be notified within 30 days of its filing.

Chuck Pascal, an attorney representing Vereb’s accuser, said Wednesday that a complaint was filed to the commission in June, but declined to discuss the allegations it contained.

State Rep. Abby Major (R., Armstrong) said that Vereb’s accuser confided in her about her experiences with the secretary in March, after Major came forward with her own accusations of sexual harassment by Zabel. Vereb’s accuser later shared a copy of the complaint with her in July, saying it had been filed a month prior with the commission.

Regardless of the status of any investigation, the woman’s confidential complaint has been circulating among lawmakers and lobbyists in Harrisburg, prompting hushed conversations about Vereb and his future with the governor’s office.

Within days of starting her new job, it states, Vereb made repeated suggestive comments and innuendos that left her feeling uneasy, she claimed in the document.

The accuser alleged in the complaint that, within weeks, other staffers in Shapiro’s administration were making jokes about her and Vereb’s relationship and warning her that he’d faced earlier misconduct accusations from women.

When she warned him about the office gossip in February, she said, Vereb turned on her and demanded to know who had been discussing his past. The complaint states he then made sexual advances toward her, insisting that if they decided to have a sexual relationship “it would be our business.”

“If you decided you wanted to do that,” Vereb allegedly told the woman, according to her complaint, “Go close the door to this office, tell me to bend you over this conference table, hike your skirt up and f — you …. That would be our decision to make.”

When the accuser reiterated that she wasn’t interested in Vereb, he told her “f — you” and flicked her off with his middle finger, she said.

Days after that encounter, the complaint states, the accuser was invited to a meeting with the human resources department for the administration. When she questioned Vereb about the meeting, he made vague references to “performance concerns” with her job.

The woman said she reported her encounters with Vereb at that meeting on March 3 and a subsequent meeting with other Shapiro administration staffers on March 6, but that to her knowledge no investigation ever occurred. Instead, she said, she was confronted with vague allegations about a poor job performance.

She ultimately decided to leave her job in early March, after less than two months in the role, when staffers refused her request that she be reassigned to a different position with limited contact with Vereb, the complaint said.

It remains unclear when Shapiro himself first learned of the woman’s allegations — and the extent to which the widening awareness of her account influenced Vereb’s decision to step down this week.

Vereb’s decision to step down Wednesday occurred less than nine months after the governor had appointed him to the high-profile post of Secretary of Legislative Affairs and after he played a central role in building bipartisan support for Shapiro’s first budget.

No mention of the woman’s allegations appeared in a news release announcing his departure. Instead the release lauded his “decades serving our Commonwealth” and highlighted his achievements while working with Shapiro first in the Attorney General’s Office and later in his administration as governor.

The release did not include a direct statement from Shapiro, who has served alongside Vereb in various public offices since the mid-2000s. Instead, it featured a statement from the governor’s chief of staff, Dana Fritz, who described Vereb as a “key member of our team.”

The relationship between Vereb, a Republican, and Shapiro, a Democrat, both of whom hail from Montgomery County, dates back decades. They served together in the state House from 2007 to 2012, with Vereb representing a West Norriton Township-based district and Shapiro representing Abington.

When Shapiro was elected attorney general in 2016, he named Vereb as director of government affairs for his office — one of the first appointments in the job. In the statement Wednesday, Fritz credited Vereb with securing funding for law enforcement and enhancing school safety in that role.

During his stint in the governor’s cabinet, she said, he helped secure passage of laws to expand breast cancer screenings and expand the state property tax and rent rebate programs as well as Shapiro’s first budget.

Staff writer Andrew Seidman contributed to this article.