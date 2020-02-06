Josh Shapiro to deliver his second budget address, with education and SEPTA in the spotlight
The Pennsylvania governor's speech in the Capitol rotunda marks the beginning of budget negotiations with the legislature.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro will deliver his second budget address Tuesday.
He’s expected to pitch a state budget upward of $45 billion that includes sweeping changes to higher-education institutions and the K-12 public education system, and additional funding for SEPTA.
The proposal reflects Shapiro’s priorities for the coming legislative year, and marks the beginning of budget negotiations. The governor and General Assembly will need to make a deal on a spending plan by June 30.
In his budget address last year, Gov. Josh Shapiro made clear that Pennsylvania’s system of higher education wasn’t working, with “colleges competing with one another for a limited dollar — duplicating degree programs, driving up costs, and actually reducing access.”
He vowed by the following year to “present a comprehensive and meaningful reform plan for higher education.”
Gov. Josh Shapiro plans to propose $282.8 million in new state funding for public transit in his upcoming budget, administration officials said, a development that comes as a cash-strapped SEPTA prepares for deep service cuts and a fare increase.
Shapiro’s new measure would generate an estimated $1.5 billion over five years by increasing the allocation of sales tax revenue dedicated to supporting commonwealth transit systems, the administration said. SEPTA would get the largest cut.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro will deliver his second budget address in Harrisburg Tuesday from the Main Capitol rotunda.
