Joi Washington will become the first woman and person of color to serve as Media mayor

Democratic mayoral candidate Joi Washington, 39, was elected in Media last night, making her the first woman and first person of color to lead the Delaware County borough as mayor.

Washington garnered 77% of the vote in Media, beating out Kevin Kellogg, a Republican who unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2021.

Reached by phone on Wednesday morning, Washington said she’s “so excited” to step into the mayor’s office and become “everybody’s mayor” in "Everybody’s Hometown."

“I just really love this town,” she said. “That’s the reason why I ran.”

Washington said her first priority will be building on the borough and the county’s efforts to increase road safety and reduce traffic fatalities.

Washington, who is originally from Germantown, moved to Media from Roxborough in 2013 and says she quickly fell in love with its walkability, public transit access, and vibrance. She has served on the Media Borough Council since 2022.

Washington said the historic nature of her campaign didn’t really hit home on the campaign trail, as she was busy knocking doors and talking to voters.

Now, she said, “It feels really emotional.”

Washington will replace Bob McMahon, a Democrat, who has served as Media’s mayor since 1992.

Washington said she has “big shoes to fill” after McMahon steps down. She plans to meet regularly with McMahon as he winds down his tenure and to follow “his lead on how he works and cultivates relationships.”

Democrats swept local races across Media and Delaware County.

Democrats Susan Henderson-Utis, Theresa Napson-Williams, Michael Fox, Ken Dinitz, and Mary Tonita Austin won seats on the Rose Tree Media School District board of directors, beating out Republicans Michael D. Straw, Michael Risser, Zoe Colon, Jagger Sladek, and Kelly Smolcynski. Henderson-Utis, Napson-Williams, and Dinitz are incumbents.

Democrats Jennifer Malkoun, Elizabeth Romaine, Taylor Dunn, and Mark Paikoff won seats on the Media Borough Council. Malkoun, Romaine, and Paikoff are incumbents. The group of Democrats beat out Republicans John McGrory Jr., Richard Micun, Thomas Kennedy, and Walt Ent.

