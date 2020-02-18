“Mike Bloomberg’s record on gun violence prevention speaks for itself," said Mustafa Rashed, a spokesperson for Bloomberg’s campaign in Pennsylvania. "He built a nationwide movement to take on the NRA and Trump and won stronger gun laws in states across the country and he worked across the aisle to get it done. Mike’s record of supporting Democrats is equally strong — in 2018 he played a key role in helping Democrats retake the House as he invested in more than 20 successful seat flips, including Pennsylvania’s 6th District. As president, he will unite and rebuild our country at a time when it is more divided than ever.”