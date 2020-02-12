For Pennsylvania Democrats watching the presidential primary, the view looks hazy.
Much of the state’s Democratic establishment has spent months lining up behind Scranton-born Joe Biden as the best bet to win back Pennsylvania, and the White House, only to see the hometown favorite badly stumble in the first two primary contests, in Iowa and New Hampshire.
Now, two months until Pennsylvania’s April 28 primary, many are confronting a reality that divides the party — Sen. Bernie Sanders building significant momentum with several would-be centrist alternatives grouped together.
Some are holding firm with Biden, hoping he can yet salvage his candidacy in South Carolina, which they’ve dubbed his firewall. Others are deeply troubled about Biden’s viability, but unsure if other moderate options such as Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar have demonstrated enough appeal among people of color in polls. Meanwhile, the free-spending Michael Bloomberg is increasingly mentioned as an attractive unity option for pragmatists.
For now, all they can do is watch and wait, unwilling so far to consolidate behind anyone yet largely unable to directly influence the process. The candidates, meanwhile, all talk up their abilities to win places like Pennsylvania but, aside from Bloomberg, have focused their attention on surviving contests elsewhere.
“Like everybody else, you’re just watching these results come in,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. “There’s a lot of conversations. It’s still early in the process and people are kicking the tires so to speak, and by the time we get to vote on April 28 a lot of things will shake out.”
Fitzgerald was one of 15 elected officials and party operatives interviewed Wednesday about the state of the race after the first two states voted.
So far Sanders is the only candidate who has shown an ability to generate excitement and appeal to a large segment of multi-racial voters, and his strong showings in the first two states have, for now at least, made him the candidate to beat.
To supporters, Sanders’ rise is a good thing for Pennsylvania. They argue that he can generate new grassroots enthusiasm among young people and working class voters .
As evidence, his campaign pointed to an estimated 1,200 events in Pennsylvania hosted by volunteers, and campaign donations from nearly 55,000 Pennsylvanians as of Feb. 5, totaling nearly $3.65 million.
“What I hear from establishment Democrats does not reflect at all what I hear when I’m canvassing and talking to voters, union members, said Jonah Gardner, canvassing director for the Philadelphia chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, which backs Sanders. “The actual people who are going to cast a vote are all very open to Sanders.”
Yet he also terrifies much of the party establishment, which fears that a candidate who identifies as a democratic socialist will be toxic among moderate voters, and could cost the party hard-won swing seats in the U.S. House.
“There would be down-ballot carnage for the Democratic party if we nominated the wrong person and if Bernie Sanders was at the top of the ticket we’d be in jeopardy of losing the House,” Rep. Cedric Richmond (D., La.), Biden’s national co-chairman, said Wednesday on a call with reporters.
Rep. Brendan Boyle, a Philadelphian who backs Biden, said his Democratic colleagues who flipped Republican districts are worried about their reelection prospects if Sanders is the nominee.
“Five or six have to varying degrees expressed either concern or real concern about running with Sanders at the top of the ticket," Boyle said. "I think Bernie has run a damn good campaign and that deserves to be recognized. At the same time ,though, I still believe this is a wide open race..”
Polling from earlier this month showed Biden with a solid lead in New Hampshire but losing some steam, with Sanders and Bloomberg rising — though that was before Iowa and New Hampshire.
And some Democrats have downplayed Sanders’ success, noting that he is not drawing the same number of votes as he did in 2016. (But a major factor is that there is a much bigger field.)
At the same time, as long as the moderate vote continues splitting among several centrist options, Sanders can steadily earn delegates with 20% to 30% of the vote in each state.
“It’s almost like they don’t believe it yet,” said Neil Makhija, a Center City attorney active in Democratic politics. “They’re almost not taking him seriously in the way that they should.”
For Biden, after months of touting his electability — often using Pennsylvania to illustrate the point —the former vice president’s pitch has been undermined by fourth and fifth place finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire. His allies note that he is positioned to do better in South Carolina, where more than half of the Democratic primary electorate is African American. But that vote is two weeks away and in between, Sanders appears poised for another strong showing in Nevada, with a large Latino population.
“I do think there’s something of a deflated feeling on staff," said a Pennsylvania Democrat close to the the Biden campaign. "I don’t feel like people ever expected him to win Iowa or New Hampshire, but I just don’t think people thought the press narrative would be so aggressive. The obituaries of the campaign are a little jarring, and can affect fundraising.”
Alan Kessler, a fundraiser for Biden, said a revival in South Carolina would be key to fundraising. “Yeah, it’s disappointing. There’s no other way to frame it, but the narrative has always been about South Carolina so now we’re on to South Carolina, and, we’ll see.”
If the Biden support is dispirited, Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend Ind., and Klobuchar, of Minnesota, would appear to be solid contenders for the moderate mantle. Each has emphasized their Midwestern roots and pragmatic messages aimed at winning over moderates and Republicans, as many Pennsylvania Democrats believe will be vital.
Former Congressman Patrick Murphy, a prominent Buttigieg supporter, said he’s heard from county leaders in the state who are interested in the former mayor, including several committed to other candidates.
“There’s a lot of folks coming from Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren’s teams onto Pete," said Murphy, of Bucks County. "And whether that’s operatives, or fundraisers, there’s a groundswell of support bubbling up here in Pennsylvania.”
But Buttigieg and Klobuchar have thus far leaned heavily on support from white voters, which might not be sufficient in the long run, especially with the bevy of diverse states that vote on Super Tuesday March 3.
Local Warren supporters, meanwhile, were concerned about her results in the first two contests, though not yet ready to shift. “We all remain committed to her,” said Adam Bonin, a Center City attorney.
The one candidate who has meanwhile intrigued many wondering what happens if Biden doesn’t last is Bloomberg, who has showered millions of dollars of spending on Pennsylvania television and on staffing while the rest of the candidates fight elsewhere.
“I hear a lot of people talking about him, I hear a lot of people that are interested in him,” said Fitzgerald, who argued that only Biden, Klobuchar or Bloomberg can beat Trump in Western Pennsylvania. (He is supporting Biden).
If the Democratic tangle continues, Bloomberg could emerge as a centrist alternative to Sanders — though he has not yet been subjected to sustained campaign combat.
“Democrats clearly have not locked in, settled on a particular candidate so far,” said former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter, who is national political chair of Bloomberg’s campaign. “It provides great opening and opportunity for growth for Mayor Bloomberg.”
In a sign of how seriously rivals are taking him, the Biden campaign singled out Bloomberg for criticism over recently unearthed comments linking him to stop-and-frisk police tactics when he was mayor of New York.
Others are wary of taking sides at this point.
Sen. Cory Booker (D., N.J.), a former candidate himself, said Wednesday he is focused on his Senate reelection campaign, and not ready to endorse.
Meanwhile Pennsylvania’s Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who backed Sanders in 2016, said he would not endorse anyone this time around. He said he was staying neutral in the primary because it will be critical tounite the party’s disparate factions once the fight is over.
“It’s 100% about uniting Democrats behind our eventual nominee against Trump, because it’s absolutely going to be all hands on deck,” Fetterman said.
Staff writers Sean Collins Walsh and William Bender contributed to this article.