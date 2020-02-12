For Biden, after months of touting his electability — often using Pennsylvania to illustrate the point —the former vice president’s pitch has been undermined by fourth and fifth place finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire. His allies note that he is positioned to do better in South Carolina, where more than half of the Democratic primary electorate is African American. But that vote is two weeks away and in between, Sanders appears poised for another strong showing in Nevada, with a large Latino population.