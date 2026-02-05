After a historic win, Joi Washington settles into life as Media’s mayor

Joi Washington’s first challenge as mayor came in the form of a winter weather emergency.

On Jan. 5, Washington was sworn in Jan. 5 as Media’s first new mayor in three decades. On Jan. 25, 9.3 inches of snow fell on Philadelphia, setting off a snow emergency declaration. Washington monitored the storm and worked to put parking restrictions and plowing operations into effect.

It was “fascinating” — a head-first dive into running a municipal government, she said.

A graphic designer by trade and former borough council member, Washington moved to Media from Philadelphia in 2013 and fell in love with its walkability and tight-knit community of 6,000. As she learns on the job, friends and colleagues say her intelligence and ability to work across the aisle make her the right person for the role. For Washington, learning how to be a good mayor is all about “being a good neighbor.”

Who is Joi Washington?

Washington, 39, was born and raised in Germantown. She graduated from Moore College of Art & Design in 2008 with a bachelor of fine arts in illustration. She’s worked for numerous Philly-area companies doing graphic design, digital asset management, and storyboarding.

Around a decade ago, Washington took a graphic design job in Media. The long commute from Roxborough, where she lived at the time, quickly became tiresome, so she packed up and moved. She met her husband at work, and the two have lived in Media since.

Washington, a Democrat, was elected to Media’s borough council in 2021, serving until she became mayor last month.

Katey McVerry, Media’s tax collector, was impressed with Washington as a borough council member. She described Washington as civically and politically engaged, “well known by her neighbors,” and able to work across the aisle.

When Bob McMahon, Media’s mayor of 33 years, decided to retire last year, Washington stepped up.

A ‘resounding’ win

Washington campaigned for mayor on expanding public transit options, supporting local businesses, and working with law enforcement to make streets safer for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians. She was elected with 77% of the vote, beating out Republican Kevin Kellog.

Democrats swept local races in Media and Delaware County in November, winning seats on the Rose Tree Media school board, borough council, and Delaware County Council.

Mary Tonita Austin helped campaign for Washington last year. Austin and Washington met at a Juneteenth celebration when Washington was still on borough council. Last year, when Austin ran for Rose Tree Media school board, they found themselves in similar spots — Black women running for office in a county that remains largely white (Washington is the first woman and first person of color to be elected mayor of Media).

Austin gladly handed out Washington’s campaign fliers along with her own.

“She’s both intelligent and creative, which I think is so important for us to have,” Austin said of Washington.

Malcolm Yates, a convener of the Delaware County Black Caucus, said Washington’s win was “resounding.”

Media is 82% white, according to the most recent Census estimates — a percentage nearly 1.5 times higher than the Philly metro area at-large. Before Democrats won three seats on the Delaware County Council in 2019, the body had been controlled by Republicans since the Civil War.

“It shows that the county has been moving and progressing forward to be more of a melting pot,” Yates said of Washington’s win. “You don’t necessarily have to always look or identify a certain way to be a leader.”

Becoming the mayor

Washington describes the first few weeks of being mayor as a “whirlwind.” There are webinars to watch, police reports to study, hands to shake, and nuggets of advice to glean from McMahon, now retired, whom Washington has stayed in touch with.

There’s a lot to look forward to, as well. Media recently secured grants to purchase a new ambulance, enhance walkability within the borough, and improve Barrall Community Park. Washington hopes to bring in visitors to shop and dine in Media’s small businesses, continuing the borough’s ascent as a Delco destination. Washington rattled off a list of upcoming events with excitement: Dining Under the Stars, the completion of Plum Street Park, and the Media Spring Arts Show.

As for her personal life, Washington said she’s trying to find balance as mayor, which is a part-time gig in Media. Washington is still working as a freelance illustrator and graphic designer. She’s also a natural introvert learning to manage an increasingly busy social calendar.

“I’m also glad that I have two cats to keep me sane. My husband’s very supportive. I think it’s really good to have a life outside of politics,” she said.

