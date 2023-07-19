Pa. House Democrats lost their majority (again) after a member resigned

HARRISBURG — Democrats and Republicans are again tied 101-101 in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, following the resignation of Rep. Sara Innamorato (D., Allegheny) on Wednesday as she pursues higher office.

Innamorato, a progressive Democrat in her third term representing parts of Pittsburgh and the surrounding suburbs, earlier this year won the Democratic primary for Allegheny County executive, which is the top official in the state’s second-most-populous county.

This is the third time so far this year that Democrats will temporarily lose their majority and need to fill a vacancy in a Democrat-leaning district. This first happened at the start of the year, when two members who won higher office had to resign and another member died. Then in May, Democrats had to defend their majority again after former Rep. Mike Zabel (D., Delaware) resigned over allegations that he sexually harassed a lobbyist and a GOP lawmaker.

At least one other Democrat, Rep. John Galloway (D., Bucks) will need to resign by the start of 2024. Galloway, in his ninth term representing the Fairless Hills area, won a district court judge race in Lower Bucks as a cross-filed candidate in the May primary, making his election in November almost certain. Other resignations could create vacancies in the chamber for unrelated reasons, which could also potentially shake up the makeup of the House.

House Speaker Joanna McClinton (D., Philadelphia) scheduled a special election to fill Innamorato’s spot for Sept. 19, one week before the House is scheduled to reconvene on Sept. 26 following its summer recess.

“Sara is an unwavering advocate for her neighbors and a strong voice for all working families,” McClinton said in a statement. “Her tenacity and commitment are admirable, and she will be missed in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.”

Innamorato was reelected to represent her district in Pittsburgh with 63% of the vote in 2022, and her seat is likely to stay in Democratic hands. She was one of three Democratic Socialists of America-endorsed candidates elected to the state House in 2018 as part of the midterm election “blue wave” that year. She could not immediately be reached for comment.

Lawmakers left Harrisburg for the summer without finalizing the state budget, following a controversy over a proposed private-school voucher program. They’ll need to finish the budget and its accompanying code bills — which provide instructions for how the state can spend its approved $45.5 billion spending plan — when they return in September.

School districts, local governments, and nonprofit organizations are the first to feel the effects of a budget impasse. Officials told The Inquirer they are already preparing for an extended budget standoff that could delay state payments and force them to take out loans to stay afloat.