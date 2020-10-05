As of Monday, the senator’s most vehement, liberal opponents won’t even have to entertain the idea. Toomey, the only statewide elected Republican in the commonwealth, announced he will not seek reelection to the Senate and, in a surprise to the political world, that he won’t run for governor, either. He said he made the announcement Monday to be candid with constituents and donors who called “on an almost daily basis” to offer support for a reelection run or a move toward Harrisburg.