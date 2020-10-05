A group of protesters who demonstrated outside U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey’s offices every, single week for four years had planned to continue their pressure campaign if the Republican senator ran for Pennsylvania governor, as pundits had long speculated.
The group, Tuesdays With Toomey, didn’t account for what they would have done if he actually became the governor.
“Even that sentence," said Carolyn Stillwell, one of the organizers, "makes me a little sick to my stomach.”
As of Monday, the senator’s most vehement, liberal opponents won’t even have to entertain the idea. Toomey, the only statewide elected Republican in the commonwealth, announced he will not seek reelection to the Senate and, in a surprise to the political world, that he won’t run for governor, either. He said he made the announcement Monday to be candid with constituents and donors who called “on an almost daily basis” to offer support for a reelection run or a move toward Harrisburg.
“Once I made my decision,” Toomey said during a press conference, “I thought it was best to let people know.”
Tuesdays With Toomey isn’t exactly taking credit for his decision, but they have their own analysis of why he’s re-entering private life.
“I think that seeing that his actions and policies were enough to make a group of constituents protest him every week for four years, and ongoing, made him see how another statewide campaign would go for him,” Stillwell said.
A nanny from West Philadelphia “inadvertently” started Tuesdays With Toomey a week after President Donald Trump’s election in 2016. She posted in a progressive Facebook group that she would be standing outside Toomey’s Philadelphia office — which at the time was along John F. Kennedy Boulevard in the heart of Center City — shortly after noon on a Tuesday to voice outrage over the beginning of a Trump presidency.
Seven women showed up and met with a member of Toomey’s staff. Protests continued around noon on Tuesdays The size of the group has ranged from a handful to hundreds. Their chief demand in those first few months was that the senator hold an in-person town hall in Philadelphia, which he has not done.
In February 2017, Philadelphia Police took 11 people into custody after they staged a sit-in at Toomey’s Center City office. The demonstrators were cited for disorderly conduct and released. Toomey’s office said in a statement after the arrests that the senator was in Washington at the time and staff were not available, because they were in the process of moving his offices from Center City to the corner of 2nd and Chestnut streets in Old City.
Meanwhile, Tuesdays With Toomey became a statewide movement with presences at field offices in Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Allentown and Wilkes-Barre. And the focus of the protests expanded. They still wanted an in-person town hall, but they also took him to task for his stances on healthcare, immigration, the Supreme Court, guns, the environment, tax reform and any other number of issues the mostly-liberal activists disagreed with him on.
Members of Toomey’s staff met with protesters in the initial weeks of the demonstrations, and the senator in early 2017 privately sat down with leaders of the group in Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. He also held tele-town halls and took questions from social media live on television. Toomey’s staff now sends representatives to gather cards and letters from the constituents each week who congregate outside his offices.
This has gone on (and on, and on, and on) for nearly four years. The protests have taken place in the sun, rain and snow. Stillwell, a 50-year-old graphic designer who lives in South Philly, said one photo encompasses their spirit — it shows protesters in Old City in a 2018 “blizzard,” snow piling on their shoulders.
The only thing that shut them down was the coronavirus pandemic. The last in-person Tuesdays With Toomey demonstration in Philadelphia was the second week of March. Since then, organizers on Tuesdays host virtual demonstrations and learning sessions with a different topic and call-to-action each week.
“We were really excited to get out and knock on doors,” organizer Vashti Bandy, said in June. “Now we’re doing postcards.”
Still, their movement has expanded in other ways. Protesters affiliated with Indivisible, a national progressive organization, now host Tuesdays With Tillis, a weekly demonstration targeting U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican this year running for reelection. Stillwell said in wake of Toomey’s decision, protesters in Ohio reached out to see how they, too, could sustain weekly protests at the offices of Sen. Rob Portman, also a Republican.
The organizers recommend keeping the protests fresh and positive, not just “a group of angry people standing on a corner,” Stillwell said. The leadership team, which rotate and has included more than a dozen people over the past four years, pick varying topics and speakers. When the demonstrations were in-person, they dressed up in costumes, sang songs — a version of “Fly, Eagles, Fly” called “Lie, Toomey, Lie” — and traded articles of progressive victories across the country.
And they say their work isn’t done. Toomey has two more years left in his term, and the protesters say they’ll keep being a thorn in his side.
“Toomey’s announcement is an indication of the power of everyday people standing up and speaking consistently. Showing up makes a difference,” Stillwell said. “We will hold him accountable. As long as he’s in office, we will be out there.”