Jose Frias Sr. and his son know their political views frustrate Democrats. But they’re frustrated with the party, too. The father and son were huge Bernie Sanders supporters in 2016, so, disillusioned and deflated by the Vermont senator’s loss, they both voted for Donald Trump.
This time around, both have vowed not to vote for Trump again but they’re still reluctant to get behind Joe Biden.
“Joe Biden hasn’t done anything to grab the attention of a person who thinks like me,” said Jose Frias, 54, a commercial truck driver who emigrated from the Dominican Republic in the early 1990s. “My point of view, and where he is, he’s not in the position to defend or bring in people like me.”
The men from Reading represent a key group of voters that Biden wants to win over, particularly in critical states like Pennsylvania where Trump secured the presidency by slim margins. The Frias’ are animated by Sanders and his calls for revolution but feel little connection to the institutional Democratic Party and resent suggestions they need to settle.
“There’s an overwhelming urgency to get Trump out of the White House right now,” said Frias Jr., 22. “But I feel like Democrats aren’t really getting that that’s not all people want. That’s kind of why he’s in the White House in the first place.”
Last week a USA Today/Suffolk poll found one in four Sanders supporters would not vote for Biden. About 2 percent said they would vote for Trump and another 10 percent would vote third party or not vote for president. In 2016 about 12 percent of Sanders supporters voted for Trump.
Frias Sr. has voted in every election since becoming a citizen in 2001. But there was never a candidate he was proud to back until Sanders.
“This country doesn’t have leaders," Jose Sr., said. “True leaders that motivate the people do something for the people and that’s the reason the majority of people don’t vote."
Biden, Frias said, represents the continuation of President Barack Obama who he felt failed to deliver on promises of immigration reform, deporting 8 million. Trump has threatened to unravel an Obama-created program for children to gain citizenship, known as DACA.
“He wasn’t as progressive as I thought he would be,” Frias said.
While Democrats eagerly note Biden’s platform is historically progressive, Frias says he’s skeptical Biden will be an improvement for the majority of poor and working class Americans.
Since coming to Reading, Frias has worked hard to support family in the Dominican Republic and here. He’s seen little improvement in his community and in the lives of people around him, though he credits a state program that paid for him to get his commercial truck driving license. He wonders why there aren’t more training and technical programs.
“There wouldn’t be so many people in these impoverished neighborhoods," Frias said. “Selling drugs, getting into crime."
Frias Jr. grew up in Reading, living mostly with his mom but his father shaped his political views.
“A lot of people are frustrated with people like us,” Frias Jr., said. He’s been called a communist while canvassing for Sanders. He’s gotten into heated arguments with his older brother who is a former marine and often encourages him to be appreciative for what the country has provided him.
“I am grateful," Frias Jr., said. "I love my country and that’s the main reason I feel so passionate ...I want this country to be the best for everyone and not be so lopsided with so many innocent people that want to work hard. I don’t want them to struggle as much as they do.”
The young Frias went to elementary and middle school in Reading where he remembers friends as young as 11 and 12 getting recruited into gangs. He’d play basketball with kids and on the walk home sometimes the friends he was with would smash car windows, just because.
“Their parents were probably working two or three jobs, most didn’t have a dad in their life. They were kind of like, being neglected. It’s not really their fault.”
Frias Jr’s mom moved the family out of Reading to a suburb, Antietam, for high school and Frias Jr. saw the wealth and opportunity gap between zip codes.
“It was a completely different environment," Frias Jr., said.
Biden’s campaign is trying to attract people like Frias Jr., in a way Hillary Clinton’s campaign didn’t in 2016. The former vice president has appealed, in speeches and policies to the left.
He’s adopted a push for student loan debt forgiveness for students at public universities and historically black institutions, lowering Medicare eligibility to 60 and Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s bankruptcy reform plan. The campaign is also reaching out to progressive organizations like Indivisible, which endorsed Biden on Monday.
Overall, Democrats, stung by Trump’s success in 2016, are more united four years later. Many voters who, like the Friases, said they backed Trump as more of protest vote against Hillary Clinton have said they won’t vote for him again.
Biden has struggled to drum up enthusiasm, polls show, the pandemic has suspended campaigning and sexual assault allegations against him have picked up traction in the media.
Sanders supporters may also be hesitant to consider Biden until after the convention, where they hope to have a quarter of delegates in order to influence the party platform.
That goal suffered a blow when New York canceled its presidential primary, citing health reasons.
“We should be doing everything we can to bring Sanders voters into the fold and we are not," said Rebecca Kirszner Katz, a progressive political consultant.
“We know how close Pennsylvania was last time. We know that a lot of voters stayed home. We can’t have that happen this time so the burden is on the Democrats to show these voters that they do care about them.”
Coronavirus has complicated getting that message out.
Frias Jr., for one, is more focused on family than politics. He was working as an aide caring for people with disabilities at a large facility when the pandemic started. He took unpaid leave, concerned about getting his mom or girlfriend, who is pregnant, sick.
His mom, who is 56, works overtime caring for an elderly woman to pay the family’s bills. She’s asthmatic and while there are only three other people in her employer’s house, she worries about the virus.
“We’ve been struggling with health insurance all our lives," Frias Jr., said. When he was 10, his mom needed surgery and the medical bills overwhelmed the family. She filed for bankruptcy and lost the house she’d owned. Medicare for All was the main reason he’d backed Sanders.
With six months until the general election, Frias Sr. doubts he’ll change his mind about staying home. His son is checking out the Green Party and watching to see how far Biden moves on healthcare.
“It’s not that I want Trump to win but I still feel like, this is our democracy," Frias Jr., said. “My vote should have more value than something I’m being pushed into.”