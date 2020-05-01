During an interview on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Biden was pressed by cohost Mika Brzezinski on comments he made back in 2018 involving claims made against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by Christine Blasey Ford. At the time, Biden said when a woman comes forward in the spotlight nationally, "you’ve got to start off with the presumption that at least the essence of what she’s talking about is real, whether or not she forgets facts, whether or not it’s been made worse or better over time.”