Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden denied sexual assault allegations from former Senate staffer Tara Reade on Friday morning, speaking publicly about the claims for the first time.
“I want to address allegations by a former staffer that I engaged in misconduct 27 years ago. They aren’t true. This never happened,” Biden said in a statement released by his campaign, also calling on the National Archives to identify and release any record of a complaint Reade alleges she filed.
During an interview on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Biden was pressed by cohost Mika Brzezinski on comments he made back in 2018 involving claims made against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by Christine Blasey Ford. At the time, Biden said when a woman comes forward in the spotlight nationally, "you’ve got to start off with the presumption that at least the essence of what she’s talking about is real, whether or not she forgets facts, whether or not it’s been made worse or better over time.”
“Women have a right to be heard, and the press should rigorously investigate claims they make. I’ll always uphold that principle. But in the end, in every case, the truth is what matters,” Biden told Brzezinski. “And in this case, the truth is that the claims are false.”
Back in March, Reade claimed Biden pinned her against a wall and assaulted her in a Senate building while working on his staff in 1993. She first spoke out about Biden in April 2019, when she told The Union newspaper in California that he put his hand on her shoulders and neck, but made no mention of the alleged sexual assault.
The New York Times spoke to a friend who anonymously corroborated Reade’s story, and Business Insider spoke to a former neighbor, Lynda LaCasse, who said Reade told her about the allegations a few years after she alleged they happened. Both the Times and the Washington Post spoke to several former Biden staffers who don’t remember any allegations of assault taking place.
Reade said she filed a written complaint about Biden at the time with the Senate, but so far that documentation has not surfaced, and Reade said she didn’t keep a copy. Two top Biden aides at the time — Dennis Toner and Ted Kaufman — told the Times they don’t remember Reade or any allegations about sexual assault.
Marianne Baker, Biden’s executive assistant, said in a statement to PolitiFact she had “absolutely no knowledge or memory of Ms. Reade’s accounting of events, which would have left a searing impression on me as a woman professional and as a manager.”
The Associated Press also identified several inconsistencies in Reade’s story.
“I’m not going to stat questioning her motives. I’m not going to go after Tara Reade for saying these things," Biden said. “It’s simple — what are the facts? Do anything of the things she said add up? It never happened.”