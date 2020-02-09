Democrats have been consumed by what approaches to take against Trump in the general election. And if the disarray from Monday’s Iowa caucuses is any indication, the Democratic primary is shaping up as a long, messy fight between the liberal and more centrist wings of the party. Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a self-identified democratic socialist, and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., have been locked in a virtual tie in Iowa for days. It remains to be seen whether the results of Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary will offer any clarity.