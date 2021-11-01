BUTLER, Pa. — The estranged wife of Republican Senate candidate Sean Parnell testified under oath Monday that he choked her until she bit him to escape, that he hit their children and verbally lashed out at her with obscenities.

In tears, Laurie Parnell said that her husband, endorsed by former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate primary, called her a “whore” and a “piece of s—” while pinning her down. She testified that after a Thanksgiving trip he once forced her out of their vehicle alongside a highway after raging at her, telling her to “go get an abortion.” .

Parnell’s web site describes him as a pro-life candidate who “will always vote to protect the unborn.”

In a hot, small hearing room in this city North of Pittsburgh, Laurie Parnell also testified that Sean once slapped one of their children hard enough to leave fingerprint-shaped welts through the back of the child’s T-shirt.

She spoke in a court hearing over custody of their three school-age children, describing years of intense rage and abuse that she said she endured from her husband.

“It just got worse and worse” she said. Sean Parnell, a decorated Army platoon leader in Afghanistan, suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, she said.

At one time, she testified, “He tried to choke me out on a couch and I literally had to bite him” to get free. “He was strangling me.”

In a statement released by his campaign, Sean Parnell, vigorously disputed her claims and said he was looking forward to rebutting them when the hearing resumes in a week. He attended Monday’s session, but did not testify.

“Let me empathically state: I have never raised a hand in anger towards my wife or any of our three children,” the statement said. “What happened today in court was not justice, nor did it have any basis in fact or truth. Next week, I’ll have an opportunity to present the truth to the court and I look forward to that opportunity.”

The public testimony — which took place after the candidate tried and failed to win a court order silencing his wife — seemed likely to greatly complicate his political ambitions. Until now, he had been widely seen as the front-runner in a crowded primary to select a GOP nominee to occupy the seat long held by Republican Pat Toomey, who chose not to seek another term.

Pennsylvania is expected to have one of the country’s most crucial Senate races next year. Democrats see it as their best chance to flip a Republican seat, while the GOP hopes to hold in their bid to take back control of the Senate

For Parnell, the news that his estranged wife had sought temporary protective orders against him in 2017 and 2018 has troubled his campaign, though neither of those became permanent and both were later expunged.

Parnell’s personal conduct amid his acrimonious split from his wife has become the most glaring question around his candidacy. The issue was first raised by a GOP rival, Jeff Bartos, who launched an attack on the topic in September, just after Parnell won Trump’s support.

In his testimony, Laurie Parnell said her family grew to be terrified of her husband. She said that Sean was diagnosed with PTSD and 90% disabled after his serving in Afghanistan, seeing heavy combat in 2006 and 2007 and receiving two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart. He later published a book about his time in the war. His publisher says he lectures in part about PTSD.

In their Pittsburgh-area home, Laurie Parnell said, “We we’re all walking on eggshells. The minute he walked back into the house we were petrified.”

There, he would lecture her endlessly in what she called “Sean-a-logues,” she said, sometimes pinning her down at the same time. ”It was just Sean and no one else got to talk,” she said.

In an episode of verbal abuse, she said insulted her in front of their children, once telling her to “keep stuffing my fat face” as she prepared breakfast for the family. “I remember that one distinctly,” she said.

Public records show that Laurie Parnell twice sought protection, and received temporary protection from abuse orders against her husband. Such temporary orders are granted before the defendant has a chance to respond, and are commonly approved. In 2020, almost nine out of 10 requests for temporary protection from abuse orders were granted, according to Pennsylvania court figures.

Permanent protective orders are only issued after a joint hearing involving both parties. Neither of the temporary orders against Sean Parnell became permanent. The first ended after an agreement between the couple, according to court records supplied by Sean Parnell’s campaign, and a judge dismissed the second order after a hearing.

Until her testimony Monday, it was not publicly known what behavior drive Laurie Parnell’s criticism of Sean Parnell.

Sean Parnell also sought a protective order against Laurie in 2018, but was denied even a temporary order.

For Trump, the flurry of charges from Laurie Parnell meant that he has now endorsed two Republican candidates shadowed by domestic abuse allegations.

In September, the former president had urged former NFL star Herschel Walker to run for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, endorsing him one day after he gave Parnell the nod and campaigning with him.

Walker’s ex-wife has testified that he was physically abusive and threatening toward her. A judge in Texas issued a protective order that prevented him from possessing a gun for a time.

Trump himself has a history of legal troubles involving interactions with women. He is currently being sued by one woman who claimed he raped her decades ago and by another who accused him of groping her while she was a contestant on his former reality show, “The Apprentice.”

Staff writer Chris Brennan contributed to this article.