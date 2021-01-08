Mastriano won his Senate seat in a 2019 special election after a failed bid for Congress and was reelected in November. He led a Republican Policy Committee hearing in November that gave Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani a forum for airing false and fantastical claims of voter fraud and election rigging that have been rejected by courts and bipartisan elections officials. At the hearing, Mastriano declared that “the republic is at stake” and that Pennsylvania’s elections were less secure than those in Iraq and Afghanistan.