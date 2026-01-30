As Josh Shapiro calls for ICE to leave Minneapolis, his GOP challenger Stacy Garrity wants Minnesotans — and Pennsylvanians — to cooperate with agents

As Gov. Josh Shapiro makes the case on national television for ICE to leave Minneapolis, his Republican challenger State Treasurer Stacy Garrity has a different view: Minnesotans should cooperate.

Garrity said “it’s best to cooperate” with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in an interview Thursday night at the National Constitution Center following an appearance on a conservative podcast.

Garrity, a retired U.S. Army colonel, also praised Tom Homan, President Donald Trump’s border czar assigned to take over the Minneapolis operation, as “spot on” in his recent remarks calling for a deescalation of the conflict between residents and federal officials, and that residents should comply.

“He said it best: Cooperate and take down the rhetoric,” Garrity said, noting her time as U.S. Army military police officer that gives her a “different perspective.”

Garrity’s comments came days after she received an endorsement from Trump in the Pennsylvania governor’s race. The president on Tuesday evening called Garrity a “true America First Patriot, who has been with me from the beginning.”

Shapiro, meanwhile, has become more outspoken about ICE’s operations in Minnesota over the last few days while on a national media blitz for his new memoir released this week, Where We Keep the Light. The former Pennsylvania attorney general, known as a careful and deliberate communicator, has now repeatedly called for ICE to leave Minneapolis, arguing that the operations are “outside the bounds of law” and “must be terminated.”

Garrity was in Philadelphia on Thursday for a live taping of the right-wing podcast Ruthless. The event was hosted by Americans for Prosperity, a national libertarian advocacy organization. She largely talked about what led her to politics in 2020 after a long career in the military and private sector, as well as her work as the state’s treasurer.

When asked whether she was concerned by the shooting of Alex Pretti, an intensive-care nurse at the local Veterans Affairs hospital, Garrity said she had not seen the videos of ICE agents fatally shooting Pretti and that she “always waits for the investigation” before forming an opinion. Pretti’s death marked the second killing of a U.S. citizen by federal agents in Minneapolis this month, leading to mass protests and public outrage.

“The investigation will come out, and then any corrective action that needs to be taken, or we’ll see what the results are,” she said. “I’m going to withhold any judgment until the investigation.”

In the case of Pretti’s death, Trump said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is leading the investigation and he is “going to be watching over it.” Minnesota officials have called for an independent investigation and have protested as federal officials have blocked local authorities from investigating.

Earlier this week, Shapiro said his staff has been preparing for the chance that Trump sends a surge of ICE agents to a Pennsylvania city like Philadelphia or Pittsburgh.

If Trump does send more ICE agents to Pennsylvania, Garrity said Pennsylvania officials should cooperate here, too.

“It’s always good to cooperate with ICE, especially when they’re doing targeted actions,” Garrity added.