ICE tactics in Minneapolis set off political firestorm from Philadelphia City Hall to Washington

In Philadelphia, lawmakers on Tuesday unveiled legislation that would institute some of the nation’s toughest limits on federal immigration-enforcement operations.

In Harrisburg, a top Democrat floated making Pennsylvania a so-called “sanctuary state” to protect undocumented immigrants.

Advertisement

And in Washington, senators faced mounting pressure to hold up funding for the Department of Homeland Security, an effort that could result in a government shutdown by the end of the week.

Across the nation, lawmakers are fielding calls to rein in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after President Donald Trump’s administration surged forces into Minneapolis as part of his aggressive nationwide deportation campaign. Frustration with the agency reached new heights Saturday after agents fatally shot protester Alex Pretti, the second killing of a U.S. citizen there this month.

Democrats nationwide slammed ICE and called on Trump to pull the forces out of Minnesota. Sen. John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania Democrat who has at times sided with Trump on immigration matters, said DHS Secretary Kristi Noem should be fired.

But Fetterman has also said he will not vote to shut down the government. That angered protesters, who rallied on Tuesday outside his Philadelphia office. Some of the senator’s fellow Democrats, including members of Pennsylvania’s U.S. House delegation, urged him to vote against a bill to fund DHS.

» READ MORE: John Fetterman said he won’t vote against DHS funding. Every House Democrat from Pa. is urging him to change his mind

A growing number of Republicans have also signaled their discomfort with the Minneapolis operation, including Trump allies who called on members of the administration to testify before Congress. Sen. Dave McCormick, a Pennsylvania Republican, has called for an independent investigation into Pretti’s killing.

Trump, for his part, showed some willingness to change course, sending border czar Tom Homan to Minneapolis to liaise with Democratic leaders there. The president on Tuesday called Pretti’s death a “very sad situation.”

However, a chorus of Democrats and activists said Tuesday that the agency needs to change its tactics and be held accountable for missteps. And local leaders said they are laying out plans in case a surge of immigration enforcement comes to Philadelphia, home to an estimated 76,000 undocumented immigrants.

“We have spent hours and hours and hours doing tabletop exercises to prepare for it,” Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said during a Monday night interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

» READ MORE: Gov. Shapiro tells Stephen Colbert he’s planning for the possibility of federal troops entering PA

Shapiro, who is running for reelection and is a rumored presidential contender, added: “I want the good people of Pennsylvania to know — I want the American people to know — that we will do everything in our power to protect them from the federal overreach.”

Codifying sanctuary policies

Philadelphia officials said the best way they can prepare is by limiting the city’s cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

City Councilmember Kendra Brooks, of the progressive Working Families Party, and Councilmember Rue Landau, a Democrat, were joined by dozens of activists and other elected officials during a news conference Tuesday to unveil a package of legislation aimed at codifying into law the city’s existing “sanctuary city” practices.

Those policies, which are currently executive orders, bar city officials from holding undocumented immigrants in custody at ICE’s request without a judicial warrant.

» READ MORE: Philly lawmakers want to restrict cooperation with ICE and ban agents from wearing masks

Landau and Brooks’ legislative package, expected to be introduced in Council on Thursday, goes farther, preventing ICE agents from wearing masks, using city-owned property for staging raids, or accessing city databases.

Erika Guadalupe Núñez, executive director of immigrant advocacy organization Juntos, said the legislation “goes beyond just, ‘We don’t collaborate.’”

Juntos gets regular calls about ICE staging operations at public locations in and around Philadelphia, and people have been worried, despite official assurances, whether personal information held by the city will be secure from government prying.

“We deserve a city that has elected leadership that’s willing to step forward with clear and stronger protections,” Núñez said.

If the legislation is approved, Philadelphia would have some of the most stringent protections for immigrants in the country.

Oregon has especially strong restrictions against cooperation with federal immigration authorities, including barring local law-enforcement from detaining people or collecting information on a person’s immigration status without a judicial warrant.

In Illinois, local officers “may not participate, support, or assist in any capacity with an immigration agent’s enforcement operations.” They are also barred from granting immigration agents access to electronic databases or to anyone in custody.

California, New York, Colorado, Vermont — and individual jurisdictions in those states — also provide strong protections for immigrants.

In New Jersey, Gov. Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat who was sworn in last week , has kept the state’s sanctuary directive in place as lawmakers seek to expand and codify the policy into law. Legislators came close in the final days of former Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration, but he recently killed a related bill that had won approval in Trenton, saying he worried that enacting a law that included changes to the state’s current policy would invite new lawsuits.

Meanwhile, some conservatives say bolstering sanctuary policies risks community safety.

“If an illegal immigrant breaks the law, they should be dealt with and handed over to federal law enforcement, not be released back into our neighborhoods to terrorize more victims and commit more crime,” said James Markley, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Republican Party.

He added: “Sanctuary policies don’t protect communities, they endanger all of us by shielding criminals from accountability for their crimes.”

Democrats are taking varying approaches

The widespread outrage over ICE’s tactics in Minneapolis has exposed sharp divisions in elected Democrats’ responses.

On one end of the party’s ideological spectrum is Fetterman, who has said often that he won’t bow to activist demands and strongly opposes shutting down the federal government, even if it means funding DHS.

On the other end is District Attorney Larry Krasner, Philadelphia’s most prominent progressive, who has on several occasions threatened to file criminal charges against ICE agents who commit crimes in the city.

“There will be accountability now. There will be accountability in the future. There will be accountability after [Trump] is out of office,” Krasner said Tuesday. “If we have to hunt you down the way they hunted down Nazis for decades, we will find your identities.”

Somewhere in the middle is state Sen. Sharif Street, a Philadelphia Democrat and former head of the state party who is running for Congress.

Street does not have Krasner’s bombast, but this week he announced plans to introduce legislation to prevent state dollars from funding federal immigration enforcement. The bill has less of a chance of becoming law in Pennsylvania’s divided state legislature than in Philadelphia, where City Council is controlled by a supermajority of Democrats.

“Who knows the amount of money that the state could incur because of Trump’s reckless immigration policies?” Street said in an interview Tuesday. “I don’t think state taxpayers should be paying for Donald Trump’s racist, reckless policies.”

The city’s most prominent Democrat — Mayor Cherelle L. Parker — has perhaps said the least.

The centrist Democrat has largely avoided outwardly criticizing Trump or his administration, saying often that she is focused on carrying out her own agenda.

» READ MORE: Mayor Parker’s restraint with Trump is both calculation and gamble as the president escalates against blue cities

The mayor’s critics have said her approach is not responsive to the city’s overwhelmingly Democratic residents.

“To the people of Philadelphia, I want to say, I hear you. You want ICE out of our city, and you want your local government to take action,” Brooks, the Council member, said Tuesday. “Some people believe that silence is the best policy when dealing with a bully, but that’s never been an option for me.”

Others say Parker’s conflict-averse strategy is appropriate.

“All of us have different roles to play,” Street said. “The mayor has to manage the city. She’s got to command law enforcement forces. ... As a state legislator, we make policy.”

Rafael Mangual, a fellow who studies urban crime and justice at the right-leaning Manhattan Institute in New York City, said legislative efforts to erect barriers between federal and local law enforcement could backfire.

“If you don’t engage at all, and you do something that seems to actively frustrate the federal government,” Mangual said, “that would seem to be an invitation for the federal government to prioritize a city like Philadelphia.”

Staff writers Al Lubrano, Aliya Schneider, and Gillian McGoldrick contributed to this article.