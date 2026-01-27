President Donald Trump endorses Stacy Garrity for Pennsylvania governor, calling her an ‘America First Patriot’

President Donald Trump endorsed State Treasurer Stacy Garrity for Pennsylvania governor Tuesday evening, offering a potential boost to the state Republican Party-endorsed candidate expected to challenge Gov. Josh Shapiro in November.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump praised Garrity, declaring that “SHE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN,” and stating that as governor, she would work to grow the economy, strengthen the military, keep borders secure and safeguard elections, among other priorities.

“Stacy is a true America First Patriot, who has been with me from the beginning,” Trump wrote.

Garrity, a second-term treasurer who in 2024 broke the record for highest number of votes received in a state-level race in Pennsylvania, quickly earned the support of the state party establishment last year.

In a statement Tuesday, Garrity — a longtime supporter of Trump — said she was honored to receive his endorsement, adding that the president has “been a voice for hardworking Americans who have been left behind.”

“Josh Shapiro is President Trump’s number one adversary, and I am looking forward to working with President Trump and his team to defeat Josh Shapiro this November,” Garrity said.

Nine months from Election Day, the endorsement marks Trump’s second showing of support in the 2026 Pennsylvania governor’s race. In June, the president said he would support U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser if he ran. Weeks later, the Northeast Pennsylvania Republican announced he’d seek a fourth term in Congress instead.

Trump’s endorsement of Garrity could draw needed eyes and checkbooks to her campaign, as her fundraising in the early months of the race has lagged far behind the $30 million war chest Shapiro — a rising national Democratic star — has amassed over the last few years. Earlier this month, Garrity announced that her campaign had raised nearly $1.5 million from August through December.

Republicans are hopeful that Garrity can drive enough enthusiasm at the top of the state ticket to bring Republicans out to vote throughout Pennsylvania, boosting candidates up and down the ballot in a year where control of Pennsylvania’s General Assembly and the U.S. House of Representatives is on the line.

Meanwhile Democrats, hopeful to build on anti-Trump sentiment that drove their wins last year, quickly seized on Trump’s endorsement as an opportunity to tie Garrity to the president.

“Pennsylvanians deserve better than a Governor who is nothing more than a rubber stamp for Trump’s chaos and higher costs, and that’s why she will be soundly rejected this November,” Pennsylvania Democratic Party Chair Eugene DePasquale said in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.