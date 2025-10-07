Swatting will become a felony in Pennsylvania if newly proposed bipartisan bills are passed by the state legislature.

State Rep. Craig Williams (R., Delaware, Chester) held a news conference in Harrisburg on Tuesday announcing the legislation, which he introduced last week in the Pennsylvania House to combat swatting — the act of calling in a fake emergency so large numbers of law enforcement officers race to a particular address.

“The pattern is growing,” Williams said, citing an incident on Aug. 21 when an unknown caller falsely reported the existence of an active shooter during orientation at Villanova University. A second active-shooter hoax occurred at the school three days later. No one has been apprehended in either event.

» READ MORE: Active shooter report at Villanova was a ‘cruel hoax,’ university president says; no injuries reported

Similarly, swatting occurrences were perpetrated on Sept. 28, at West Chester, Millersville, and Shippensburg Universities, as well as at Grove City College. No arrests have been made.

“These were deliberate acts of terror,” said Williams, whose bill would make these calls felonies. “It’s not a prank.

“And here’s what’s unbelievable: It’s not a crime.”

Although swatting is already prosecuted under charges such as making false reports or terroristic threats, Williams’ legislation would criminalize swatting itself.

“Anyone who deliberately makes a false report to provoke an armed response would face serious penalties,” Williams said.

A second bill from Williams would allow courts to order those convicted of swatting to reimburse the state, municipalities, and emergency responders for the full cost of their response, including personnel time, prosecution and equipment.

It’s important, he said, because “when police and firefighters respond to a false report, they do so at great personal risk.”

Both bills were referred to the House Judiciary Committee.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, who was also at the news conference, referenced the Villanova swatting incident, calling it a “terrifying day.”

That event, he added, “is why we need this bill and we need it now.”

While “some depraved individual thinks this is funny, we have to make sure this is a felony crime in Pennsylvania,“ said Stollsteimer, a Democrat who is currently running for a seat on the Court of Common Pleas.