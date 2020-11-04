President Donald Trump’s campaign vowed Wednesday it would sue to halt Pennsylvania’s ongoing vote count and accused state officials of seeking to “bake in a backdoor victory for Joe Biden with late, illegal ballots.”
Repeating his thus far unfounded claims that Democrats in the Commonwealth were “scheming to disenfranchise and dilute” GOP voters, his team pledged a barrage of legal challenges ranging from disputes over Republican ability to watchdog vote-counting to fresh fight over Pennsylvania’s policy to permit mail ballots filed on election day to counted up until Friday.
“This is the most important election of our lifetime, and President Trump made clear our path forward last night: ensure the integrity of this election for the good of the nation,” Justin Clark, Trump’s deputy campaign manager said in a statement. “Bad things are happening in Pennsylvania … President Trump and his team are fighting to put a stop to it.”
So far, there have been no reports of widespread voter fraud or issues with the count that sought to disqualifying large numbers of ballots.
Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, dismissed the Trump campaign’s legal threats as an attempt to disenfranchise voters.
“Pennsylvania is going to count every vote and make sure that everyone has their voice heard,” he said in a statement. “Our election officials … should be free to do their jobs without intimidation or attacks. These attempts to subvert the democratic process are disgraceful.”
And yet, at a freewheeling news conference outside the Philadelphia airport, several of Trump’s close associates including his son Eric Trump and personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, declared victory in the state and made several false, unfounded and at times incoherent claims casting doubt on the integrity of Philadelphia’s vote.
Giuliani alleged that the city has a reputation for voter fraud and claimed without evidence that the “Democratic crooked machine of Philadelphia” had counted votes that weren’t legally cast.
“They could be from Mars,” he said. “Joe Biden could have voted 50 times, or 5,000 times. The ballots could be from Camden.”
A spokesperson for Philadelphia’s election officials said the city had complied with all laws pertaining to the election that had been passed by the state’s Republican controlled legislature.
The Trump team’s threatened lawsuits in Pennsylvania mirrored similar pledges the campaign made in Michigan, where the results were also too close to call as of Wednesday afternoon. In Wisconsin, another pivotal swing state where Biden was projected to win, the president vowed he would seek a recount.
In Pennsylvania and Michigan, the campaign said it would ask courts to temporary stop ballot counting as it demanded better access for Republican observers to locations where votes were being counted.
Trump campaign lawyers raised that issue in courts in several Pennsylvania counties Tuesday night, including Philadelphia, which has allowed monitors from both parties into the room for the count and provided a livestream that can be monitored remotely.
But Trump campaign lawyer Linda Kerns argued Tuesday that GOP canvass monitors still weren’t allowed close enough to vote count to see ballots and provide any meaningful oversight. A Common Pleas judge declined her request to order a change. Kerns appealed that ruling to the Commonwealth Court on Wednesday.
The campaign also urged the U.S. Supreme Court to act on a still lingering legal fight over late-arriving mail-in ballots in the state.
State Republicans have asked the court to overturn a ruling last month by the state’s highest court allowing counties to count mail ballots that arrived after polls closed on Election Day as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by 5 p.m. Friday.
Though the U.S. Supreme Court declined to intervene prior to Tuesday, several conservative justices have already signaled that might be open to taking up the issue in the weeks to come. In an opinion released last month, they raised concerns that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court may have usurped the powers of the legislature when they approved the three-day extension, noting that only lawmakers, not judges can legally make changes to election law.
It remains unclear just how many mail ballots might be threatened should the Supreme Court decide to overturn the later deadline.
The third legal challenge outlined by the campaign centered on what the campaign described as a last-minute change to deadlines for first-time voters to provide ID with their absentee and mail-in ballots. It was not clear whether that lawsuit had been filed.
In all cases, Democrats have maintained that their efforts to extend deadlines during this unusual election were to ensure more people had the opportunity to vote. They have dismissed Trump’s claims as an attempt at disenfranchisement.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Staff writer Julie Shaw and Angela Coloumbis of Spotlight PA contributed to this article.