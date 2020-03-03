Like Democrats across the country, members of Philadelphia City Council are all over the map when it comes to the presidential election.
As of early March, of Council’s 14 Democrats and one member from the progressive Working Families Party, seven said they hadn’t yet decided which of the 2020 candidates they favor or declined to make a public endorsement.
So far, the candidate with the most support in Council is Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. Two members said they support her, and two others said they were considering doing so. Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner have both endorsed Warren.
Another pair of Council members are backing former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg. The two front-runners in the race, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, each have only one backer on Council.
Below is a rundown of where the 15 non-Republican members of Council stand. We’ll keep it updated as things change.
The Pennsylvania primary is April 28.
Mark Squilla, 1st District: Mike Bloomberg
“He’s been the mayor of the biggest city in the country," Squilla said. "He’s been on the ground. ... I think he may even be able to work with both sides.”
Kenyatta Johnson, 2nd District: Undecided
Johnson “is still looking and listening to his constituents, and he is researching the presidential candidates as far as their stand on poverty gun violence, affordable housing and clean and green issues,” spokesperson Vincent Thompson said.
Jamie Gauthier, 3rd District: Elizabeth Warren
“I’m all in for Elizabeth Warren. ... I love her vision for the country," Gauthier said. "We’ll see what happens, but I do think she’s smart not only on policy but in the way she’s running and managing her campaign, and so I’m with her, and I’m with her for the long haul.”
Curtis Jones Jr., 4th District: Bloomberg
“Philly fighters are known for beating each other up in practice, and then when they get on the road they are depleted," Jones said. "This is similar. They are giving each other body blows that will last into the general election. At this point, right now, if the election were tomorrow, Bloomberg.”
Council President Darrell L. Clarke, 5th District: Undecided
“I’m still in a process of making up my mind, if anybody cares," Clarke said. "The bottom line is whoever I ultimately support and whoever ultimately is our nominee, I will give my full-throated attention and support to as a Democrat. ... [Sanders’] policies don’t reflect the policies that I have supported over the years. As Council president and as the chair of the budget committee, I’m a fiscally prudent individual. I always have questions when people propose things without showing how we are going to pay for it. Real simple math. But at the end of the day, it’s all about who will be the most viable candidate in November. That’s the bottom line. And hopefully we’ll get our act together and not do what Democrats do.”
Bobby Henon, 6th District: No response
Henon could not immediately be reached for comment.
Maria Quiñones Sánchez, 7th District: Undecided
“Leaning Warren,” she said.
Cindy Bass, 8th District: Biden
“I’m supporting Vice President Biden. ... He’s got the most experience across the board," Bass said. "He’s served our country for longer than most of these folks have ever even thought about serving our country. I’m disturbed by some of the other candidates and some of the negativity they have spoken about former President Obama, about African Americans, about people of color. Specifically, Bloomberg. I would also say Bernie Sanders. There’s been a number of folks who haven’t necessarily supported President Obama’s agenda when he was president. As a strong Obama supporter, that’s very important to me.”
Cherelle Parker, 9th District: Undecided
“I have not made an official endorsement. ... Aside from being a Councilperson, I’m the ward leader for the 50th Ward in Northwest Philadelphia," Parker said. "Full disclosure for me: I am not impressed with Iowa’s caucuses or New Hampshire. They have never been what has been an indicator for me about who I should be thinking about endorsing or which candidates reflect issues of importance that people are talking about in the communities I represent.”
Allan Domb, at-large: Undecided
“I haven’t really committed to anyone yet. ... I’m still waiting to see," Domb said. "It’s too early for me. Things could change.”
Kathy Gilmore Richardson, at-large: Undecided
“I purposefully have not endorsed," Richardson said. "I am looking at all the candidates. ... My consternation is between Biden and Warren. I will say this: I’m not for Bloomberg. I think he’s trying to buy this election. He does not deserve to be a part of this process. He has a horrific record around stop and frisk, and we should not, as Democrats, allow him to interject himself into this process, so that we can try to wrap this up before the convention.”
Derek Green, at-large: Undecided
“I have not made a decision on where I am," Green said. "I am still evaluating all the candidates. The [Pennsylvania] primary is April 28. ... There’s aspects of multiple candidates that I like. ... I would love if we could make a composite and take parts of all the candidates, but I’m waiting to see how things turn out.”
Helen Gym, at-large: Sanders
“It wasn’t a difficult choice," Gym said. I come out of movements that have reshaped the political map here in Pennsylvania. ... I’ve seen movements reshape our city and state, and I believe in the power of movements to reshape our country. Bernie Sanders doesn’t just talk about movements for change. He leads them.”
Isaiah Thomas, at-large: Warren
“When you look at her policy positions, when you look at her innovative ideas, I think she’s the best fit for the job, and I also think it’s important that we empower women, too," Thomas said. "I think that’s a message and a narrative that we want to promote as often as possible, especially when we’re talking about the executive branch of government.”
Kendra Brooks, at-large Working Families Party: Declined to endorse
“Whatever Democrat is going into the November election, I’ll support them wholeheartedly," Brooks said. "Part of my stance during my campaign was that I would not endorse any presidential candidate in this campaign.”
Staff writer Laura McCrystal contributed to this article.