Philly archbishop shares letter urging solidarity with immigrants as ICE arrests soar across the region

Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Pérez has released a letter calling for solidarity with immigrants, as ICE increases its enforcement in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

“You are not alone. The Church is a community of faith, and the divine person of Christ, who was forced to flee his homeland as a child, holds you in his compassionate arms,” Pérez wrote Tuesday.

ICE arrests have surged in recent months in Pennsylvania, including in Montgomery County communities such as Norristown. This month, there were arrests in a South Philadelphia neighborhood and at West Norriton’s Super Gigante food market.

The recent raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Pérez said, “have produced a great deal of fear and unleashed a broad range of other emotions.”

In January, the Trump administration ended a policy that had blocked federal agents from entering houses of worship. Since then, religious leaders nationwide have responded by moving services online, distributing “know your rights” materials, and participating in vigils. In May, the Diocese of Nashville told Catholics that they are not required to attend Sunday Mass if they fear for their safety. This month, in San Bernardino, Calif., the local diocese became the first to issue a special dispensation lifting the obligation for parishioners to attend Mass.

Newly appointed Pope Leo XIV urged “respect for the dignity of every person … citizens and immigrants alike” while addressing diplomats in May.

Law enforcement officials, Perez wrote, “uphold the common good by protecting all of us from human trafficking, the exploitation of children, and any other criminal offense against human dignity.”

“At the same time, we strongly advocate for immigration policies that guarantee the protection of life, liberty, and property of all those who call the United States of America home,” he added.

According to a 2024 analysis conducted by Pew Charitable Trusts, 15.7% of Philadelphia residents report being born outside the United States. Philadelphia calls itself a “welcoming city,” with sanctuary policies that block local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration enforcement.

Recent polling has shown diminished support for ICE. A CNN poll released last week found that 55% of Americans surveyed said the president’s crackdown on undocumented immigrants has “gone too far,” up 10 points since February. And a Gallup poll released earlier this month showed that 30% of Americans want less immigration, down from 55% last year.

Pérez, who is the son of Cuban immigrants, was appointed by Pope Francis to lead the archdiocese in 2020. Previously, he served as the bishop of Cleveland, where he was an outspoken advocate for immigrants and once personally intervened on behalf of an undocumented parishioner facing deportation.

“While there is no instant solution to the challenges pervading immigration policy, I urge everyone in parish communities to unite through prayer and social unity with the immigrant faithful under the leadership of parish pastors,” Pérez said.

Staff writer Katie Bernard contributed to this article.