Philly’s groundbreaking eviction diversion program is set to become permanent | Council roundup

Philadelphia’s nationally lauded Eviction Diversion Program that was created during the pandemic to keep people in their homes has been extended several times — and now it’s set to become permanent.

City Council on Thursday voted, 16-1, to approve legislation making the program a fixture. The bill now heads to Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, whose administration has expressed support for extending the program.

The passage represents a win for progressives, who have been staunch supporters and have led advocacy for the program’s expansion. Councilmember Brian O’Neill, a Republican, was the only member to vote against making it permanent.

The law requires landlords and tenants to seek mediation and rental assistance before going to court. Since its inception, an average of 10,000 fewer evictions have been filed each year in the city than before the pandemic. It was set to expire in June.

City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, who represents parts of West Philadelphia and chairs the housing committee, said Thursday that the program is “one of our city’s most effective anti-displacement programs ever.”

“As rent and housing costs continue to soar,” she said, “we know that the Eviction Diversion program remains just as important for the safety and vitality of our neighborhoods as it was in 2020.”

Councilmember Nicolas O’Rourke, a freshman member from the progressive Working Families Party, called the passage “monumental.”

“It feels like one of the most important votes that I’ve cast in the past five months,” he said, “because of the material difference that this program has made since its introduction.”

But Gauthier said the program isn’t complete without “supercharging” funding for the city’s Targeted Financial Assistance program, which pays landlords directly if they agree to delay eviction proceedings. Parker, in her budget proposal, cut funding for that rental assistance program, which was created to be temporary.

The progressives say securing $50 million for rental assistance is now a top priority through budget negotiations, which are expected to wrap up before lawmakers recess for summer break on June 13.

What else happened?

Eyes on OHS: For the last year or so, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson has acted as something of an unofficial ombudsperson for the Office of Homeless Services, which has been in turmoil since news broke that it had overspent its budget by almost $15 million over four years.

Now she wants to make the job official.

Council on Thursday unanimously approved legislation by Gilmore Richardson that could lead to the creation of a new ombudsperson to watch over the office.

The legislation would amend the Home Rule Charter, the city’s governing document, and will need to be approved by voters. Philadelphia voters almost always approve proposed amendments to the charter.

Under the proposal, the ombudsperson would be appointed by the mayor and confirmed by Council, and would have subpoena power to investigate the Office of Homeless Services.

Council also is considering another measure by Gilmore Richardson to change city contracting rules that was inspired by the overspending in the Office of Homeless Services.

Currently, some city agencies are allowed to circumvent the competitive bidding process when hiring nonprofits. Under the bill, nonprofits would have to compete in a process just like other vendors.

“I know change brings fear. I know change brings fearmongering,” Gilmore Richardson said, “but change allows us to incorporate and improve best practices for city government.”

Five more for Fios: Council approved a five-year extension of Verizon’s franchise agreement with the city, which allows the company to build and maintain its Fios network in public right-of-ways.

The measure passed with little drama this year. That was far from the case when Verizon’s first franchise agreement was adopted in 2009, ending Comcast’s effective monopoly over cable services in its home city.

In the new agreement, Verizon will continue to pay the city 5% of its gross revenue from Philly cable customers, contributing about $6.7 million to the city budget.

The company has also agreed to provide a $500,000 grant to the city for digital equity efforts, public safety initiatives, and other uses and to continue its support of public access cable with $8 million in funding. The deal also involves Verizon building out broadband internet service to Philadelphia Parks and Recreation facilities.

A probe of drug treatment options: As City Hall continues its intense focus on cleaning up Kensington, Council is set to examine drug treatment options in the beleaguered neighborhood and explore barriers to recovery.

Council passed legislation authorizing a new special committee on Kensington to hold hearings on the “limited bed availability” in the neighborhood.

The legislation, introduced by Councilmember Quetcy Lozada, notes that people who use drugs face significant hurdles to entering treatment and shelter, including withdrawal symptoms, open wounds from toxic drugs, long wait times, language barriers, and too few options for couples.

What’s next?

Budget deadline: Over the next week, councilmembers and Parker will try to hash out a deal over the next city budget, which takes effect July 1.

Council’s final meeting before its summer recess is in two weeks, and to meet procedural deadlines they must reach a compromise on the budget before next week’s meeting.

“We’re just working on the administration’s priorities, Council priorities, and just making sure we come to a budget that’s fiscally sound, most importantly, but also one that’s equitable,” Council President Kenyatta Johnson told reporters Thursday.

One major issue was taken off the table on Thursday, when Councilmember Isaiah Thomas said that he and other lawmakers who had been pushing for cuts to the wage and business tax rates in the next budget had given up on that effort. That means Parker’s vision of no tax rate changes is likely to win the day. All that’s left is to fight over where the money goes.

Quote of the week

Pride isn’t just a celebration. It’s a reminder of the courage, resilience, and unwavering spirit of the LGBTQ+ community. Councilmember Rue Landau

Councilmember Rue Landau, the first openly LGBTQ city lawmaker in Philadelphia history, on Thursday introduced a resolution recognizing June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

Correction: An earlier version of this article misstated the status of City Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson’s bill to change city contracting rules for nonprofits.