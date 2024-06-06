Philly’s next city budget will fund University City affordable housing, library upgrades, and Mural Arts

The $6.37 billion budget that Philadelphia lawmakers are poised to pass next week is largely a reflection of Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s priorities.

But during negotiations, City Council members successfully fought for many of their own projects. They appeared to be happy with what they got, with no members voting against the budget or tax bills for the first time in several years.

Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr., one of the more senior members, said that lawmakers were able to get a lot of what they asked for in part because they didn’t ask for that much.

“What I was surprised about with this body — Council is frugal,” Jones said. “They’re not big spenders. If you look at those individual requests, they were modest.”

Here are some highlights of the provisions that Council added to the next city budget, which takes effect July 1:

Redevelopment of U.C. Townhomes gets funded

The city will contribute $14 million to redevelop part of the site of the U.C. Townhomes, a former affordable housing complex on the 3900 block of Market Street that a private landlord controversially closed.

The owners and the city reached a settlement agreement last year under former Mayor Jim Kenney that included a provision requiring the municipal government to acquire about one-fifth of the site expressly for the construction of 70 permanent, affordable units.

In December, the Philadelphia Housing Authority requested $14 million to fund it. But Parker’s budget proposal did not have an earmark for the project. Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, whose district includes the site, made it one of her key budget priorities.

Demolition began on the University City Townhomes in West Philadelphia in March.

Gauthier said during a news conference alongside Parker on Thursday that the funding is critical to expanding access to affordable housing and preventing displacement.

“That money will allow us to rebuild low-income housing in University City that will last forever,” she said. “It will be permanently affordable.”

Rec centers and libraries get funding for upgrades

Through negotiations, Council added provisions authorizing the city to borrow an additional $18 million for upgrades at a handful of recreation centers and libraries. Among the largest investments are $8.5 million for McPherson Square Library, which sits in the heart of Kensington, and $5 million for Cecil B. Moore Library in North Philadelphia.

The budget also includes $1 million each for the Mann Center for the Performing Arts and the Dell Music Center, double the investment Parker had initially proposed.

The McPherson Square Library in the Kensington section of Philadelphia in June 2020.

Expanded paid parental leave for city employees

The budget now includes $7 million in funding to support parents who work for the city, a priority advocated by Council Majority Leader Katherine Gilmore Richardson.

Of that, $6 million will be used to support the expansion of paid parental leave for city employees from six weeks to 10. And $1 million will be used to conduct a study on city-funded childcare for municipal employees and provide workers with a week of care for children or dependent adults through the Just In Time program, which can serve as a backup care option.

Council makes its own budget bigger

Members added $5.25 million to their own department, bringing the legislative body’s overall budget to $25 million. The largest increase was for salaries and benefits for Council staff.

Council president Kenyatta Johnson speaking with Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker before start of a press conference regarding her first budget.

Programs for women get new funding

Council members negotiated for funding for a handful of programs aimed at supporting women, including:

$500,000 more for Women Against Abuse, for a total of $1.1 million in funding next year. $200,000 for a workforce development and job placement program for women who were incarcerated. $200,000 in funding for vendors who distribute feminine hygiene products. $100,000 for employees to receive implicit bias training related to maternal health.

Mural Arts funding is restored

Funding to Mural Arts will remain flat in this year’s budget. Parker had initially proposed cutting $1 million from the city’s $3.68 million allocation to the popular program. Leaders in the arts community said that could have a significant impact on Mural Arts’ bottom line — it was already facing the sunsetting of several state, federal, and private grants that were nonrecurring.

But, following negotiations with City Council, the $1 million cut was restored.