Philly will open up more city jobs to people without college degrees, Cherelle Parker rules on Day One

Mayor Cherelle Parker plans to sign an executive order Tuesday that removes a college degree requirement for certain city jobs.

The new mayor is slated to make the move just hours after her inauguration, underscoring her ambition to create economic opportunities in America’s poorest large city. Just under 34% of Philly’s adult population has a bachelor’s degree or higher, according to U.S. Census Bureau data from 2018-2022.

“We will continue to remove college degree requirements for many City of Philadelphia jobs where it is unnecessary and spread the word about current job opportunities in city government—opening the door for more Philadelphians to access good-paying jobs,” Parker said in her 100-day action plan.

Gov. Josh Shapiro’s first executive action similarly removed college degree requirements for thousands of state government jobs, which pleased business owners and Republican lawmakers. Maryland was the first state to make the move, followed by Colorado and Utah.

Parker also plans to sign two other executive orders on Tuesday afternoon: one declaring a citywide public safety emergency and another to make local government “more visible, responsive, and effective in how it delivers services to citizens and constituents.”