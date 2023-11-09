Cherelle Parker says she’ll talk to Gov. Josh Shapiro about Kensington after he questioned her National Guard plan

Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker said Thursday that she’ll continue to discuss options with Gov. Josh Shapiro to improve public safety in the city after the governor threw cold water on her embrace of deploying the National Guard in the city.

”The governor made his position clear,” she said. “We will sit down at the table and we will do what we’ve always done, which is figure out a way [forward.]”

Parker said on the campaign trail last month that the National Guard would be “a part of the solution” to shut down the open-air drug market in Kensington.

But any deployment of the Guard requires approval from the governor. On Tuesday, Shapiro told reporters “that’s not something I’m contemplating at this time.”

Parker said Thursday, during her first news conference since winning Tuesday’s mayoral election, that her initial embrace of the Guard, which came during a town hall when she was asked specifically if she would open to bringing them in, was yes because she “would not take any constitutional and/ or legal tool off the table.”

She said that, for example, she’d also be open to additional assistance from state and federal partners, including State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration.